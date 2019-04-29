Chief executive Robert Elstone excited by Super League’s rebrand

Chief executive Robert Elstone is “excited” by the potential results of Super League’s rebranding with work starting next week ready for a 2020 launch.

The former Everton FC CEO has taken on consultancy firm Robin and design agency Nomad who were behind the Premier League’s rebrand three years ago.

They will hold a two-day workshop next week as Super League starts its positioning to have the competition looking as “young, confident and ambitious” as possible ahead of talks over a new broadcast deal at the end of 2021.

Cleaning up its image in that way is key in the eyes of Elstone, who took over last June, but he knows there is more to do than simply create a new logo when it comes to improving its commercial reach.

Collective agreements, when it comes to shirt sponsorship and kit deals, for each of the one dozen clubs is something being looked at aside from teams securing their own.

“We’ve looked at where we’re going as a brand and one of the things that came up was about not just looking at our own identity, but the overall brand environment,” said Elstone.

“It’s very cluttered and the quality of partners across our shirts is probably not what it needs to be. And there are probably too many on there.

“However, we have the stark commercial reality of clubs needing money to pay payroll. What we’ve got to do is work really hard to clean up the overall brand environment, declutter and sharpen how we look.

“I think (collective agreements are) absolutely where we need to head. We’re already talking to brands about aggregated kit deals. It’s undoubtedly the best way to attract the biggest brands.”

First, though, Elstone is looking forward to seeing what that workshop springs up.

“One of the things we said we wanted to do in 2019 was really make a mark – we’re here, we’re new, we’re changing,” he said.

“Then in 2020 it’s about keeping that momentum up and the new brand identity is a big part of doing that.

“We’ve hired two groups responsible for the Premier League’s rebrand, which I think’s been absolutely brilliant.

“I saw that in force at Old Trafford recently; you see the walkouts, you see the plinths, you see the colours they’ve used, the logo.

“I’m really excited by what that might deliver for us. What we’re hoping will happen is we’ll work on the Super League identity and then clubs will see the line of travel, where that’s going, how great it looks and then we need buy-in from the clubs really.

“I think cleaning up how the sport looks is critically important to us, particularly moving into the next broadcast deal.”

Rule changes to quicken up the game this season have made it more attractive and, off the field, Elstone hailed Warrington Wolves as a “beacon of best practice” in terms of their recent marketing ploys in helping drum up interest in the sport.

Warrington’s matchday experience has been highly innovative, too, while the chief executive is thrilled by the chance of seeing Catalans Dragons host Wigan Warriors at Barcelona’s famous Nou Camp stadium on May 18.

He said: “At the time I probably didn’t realise just what a big deal that will be. The penny has really dropped; that’s huge for us. The level of interest from other media and outside the bubble is terrific.”

Playing Super League at such iconic stadiums – Magic Weekend arrives at Liverpool’s Anfield later this month – and making ‘events’ is all part of the competition’s plan to draw in new audiences.

Elstone was asked, however, about grounds that might not look so good on television, such as Castleford Tigers’ antiquated Wheldon Road and Wakefield Trinity’s dilapidated Belle Vue.

Would Super League consider bringing back minimum standards to try to smarten them up?

“We are speaking to both of those clubs about how it looks to the fan and on TV,” he said.

“But I think that (setting a deadline) is a very difficult and dangerous road to go down.

“For a team like Castleford, who have been to a Grand Final, are averaging around eight or eight and a half thousand, take very good away support, to say if you don’t get out of the stadium in the next 18 months then you’re not welcome in Super League...?

“It’s just a line you don’t want to go down for very obvious reasons.

“That doesn’t mean the stadium, however old it is, shouldn’t look smart and clean with good signage. They’re fundamentals.

“It doesn’t have to be brand new and shiny or all-seater. But it needs to pass those tests.”