Chris Hill ready to repay Huddersfield Giants after signing new contract

Chris Hill has vowed to repay the faith shown in him by Huddersfield Giants after signing a new two-year contract.

The evergreen prop has made 29 appearances for the Giants since his arrival from Warrington Wolves in 2021, with his strong form earning him a place in England's World Cup squad last year.

Hill will finish his career at the John Smith's Stadium after being given a new lease of life by the club.

"I'm buzzing," said Hill, who will be 38 when his new deal expires.

"I've come here at the latter end of my career and it's given me a real boost.

"I want to repay that bit of faith back to Ken (Davy), the board and Watto (Ian Watson).

"I am delighted to stay here and of course see my career out here."

The news hands Huddersfield a boost ahead of the Challenge Cup last-16 tie at Salford Red Devils on Saturday, when the Giants will aim to end a three-game losing run.

Chris Hill has committed his future to Huddersfield Giants. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

Watson values the two-time cup winner’s contribution on and off the field.

"It's a huge one for us," said the Giants boss.

"He knows what we're trying to achieve and is a big part of that by helping us develop our younger players coming through.

"He shows them what it takes to be a top player. That's part of the development we're going through as a club.

Huddersfield were well beaten by Leigh last week. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"He's probably one of the fittest blokes you'll meet. He trains all the time and does everything professionally. Those guys can play the game for a long period of time.

"He gives us massive leadership in and around the team and the club."

The cup clash with the Red Devils offers Huddersfield an escape from Super League after flattering to deceive in the early part of the campaign.

The Giants reached the final in 2022 but Watson has told his team to focus on the here and now as they look to kick-start their faltering season.

"What we don't need to do is look back at last year," said Watson, who is set to welcome back Theo Fages at the AJ Bell Stadium.