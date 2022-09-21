Clive Sullivan and Adrian Morley to be inducted into Rugby League Hall of Fame

The late Sullivan, who led Great Britain to World Cup glory in 1972, made over 550 appearances for Hull FC and Hull KR between 1961 and 1980, scoring a remarkable 365 tries.

Former Leeds Rhinos and Bradford Bulls forward Morley is the sport’s most-capped British player with 30 appearances for Great Britain and 23 for England.

Andy Farrell and David Watkins will also join the 28 current members in rugby league’s most exclusive club at an induction ceremony in Wigan on October 27.

RFL chief executive Ralph Rimmer said: “On behalf of the whole sport I would like to congratulate Andy, Adrian, Clive and David on this wonderful achievement which is so richly deserved.

“Millions of people have played this great sport in the last 127 years, and it is a testimony to the quality of all four players that they are among just 32 who have so far been selected for inclusion in the Rugby League Hall of Fame.

“We are looking forward to inducting these four sporting giants into the Hall of Fame next month on what will undoubtedly be a very special evening for everyone.”

At the same event, the first members will be inducted into the newly-established Women’s Rugby League Hall of Fame – former Great Britain internationals Brenda Dobek, Lisa McIntosh and Sally Milburn.

Adrian Morley made his name at Leeds Rhinos. (Picture: Shaun Flannery/SWPIX)

To be considered for the Hall of Fame, players must have played professional rugby league for at least 10 years, established a reputation that transcends the era in which they played and have a record of outstanding achievement at the very highest level.