Willie Peters insists Hull KR are ready to play at Wakefield Trinity on Friday despite expressing major concerns about the state of the Belle Vue pitch.

Wakefield were given the all-clear to host the Super League fixture on their controversial new hybrid surface on Tuesday.

Rovers deemed the pitch unplayable after an initial inspection last week and did not see enough improvement when the club's groundsman and welfare manager travelled to Belle Vue again on Monday.

However, they have been told that the game will go ahead as scheduled after an independent inspector gave the pitch the green light.

"I'm not disappointed but there's no doubt if it is similar to what it has been and players end up with the injuries that I've seen, naturally then I'll be disappointed," said Peters.

"I've seen photos of players after matches there and what they look like. As a coach, you're concerned about the welfare of your players because that comes first.

"It's a brutal sport as it is, a contact sport. To see legs and skin taken off the way it was and players getting infected because of the pitch, we're in control of that.

"Our ground manager, who is exceptional at what he does, went to look at the pitch and deemed that it wasn't in a good condition.

Willie Peters takes his team to Belle Vue this week. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"The independent person has come up with a decision that it's okay to play on."

Hull KR raised concerns after Catalans Dragons faced issues in the aftermath of their February 17 visit to Belle Vue, with seven members of Steve McNamara's squad forced to take antibiotics for infected leg wounds.

Peters did not attend the inspections after admitting he is "no expert" but backed the club's stance.

"What I do have an idea about is looking after my players and making sure they're cared for," he added.

Kevin Proctor's knees at the end of the game against Huddersfield Giants. (Photo: Bruce Rollinson)

"After seeing some images about what other players looked like and getting feedback from other coaches and general managers, you need to care and look after your players.

"I haven't gone fishing for it; people have contacted me knowing we're going to be playing on that pitch.

"That's why we've had two inspections to make sure the pitch is okay. You're not going to make a song and dance about something minor.

"We'll respect the decision that's been made and go there on Friday night to play."

Both sides could be seen wearing bandages during the last match at Belle Vue. (Photo: Bruce Rollinson)

The pitch, which will be 95 per cent soil and natural grass with some plastic strands on top once it is fully established, was installed at the end of last season.

It had to be reinspected in light of the complaints from Catalans before Wakefield were given the all-clear to host Huddersfield Giants on March 3.

Peters has questioned the decision to play the Huddersfield game at Belle Vue, the fifth match on the surface since it was laid.

"Some comments were made that the pitch was okay for the Huddersfield game – no it wasn't," he said.

"It was mentioned by people afterwards that were involved in the game that it wasn't okay.

"You can't be that naive when you've got all the photos of legs not in good shape.

"All I'm worried about now – and we've spoken about it as a team – is going to Wakefield's ground and doing a job.

"As a coach, I expressed my concerns. As a club, we wouldn't have had field inspections and gone through the process that we did if we didn't think there was an issue.

"The decision has been made and I respect that. It is what it is."

The overnight wait for a verdict from the Rugby Football League created uncertainty just days out from the round six fixture.

Peters has no concerns about the mindset of his players despite all the talk about injury risk in the build-up.

"We never mentioned anything to the players,” he said.

"It's one of those situations that if you don't express your concerns, what sort of care are you showing for your players?

"We've spoken today and said it doesn't matter where we play. We're happy to go play at their ground and we're looking forward to it.