Confident Hull KR star Mikey Lewis backing himself to perform for England Knights

Whirlwind season: Hull KR's Mikey Lewis spent part of the season on loan at York City Knights and ended it with an England Knights call-up. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

The exciting 20-year-old, who scored a brilliant solo try in the Robins’ famous play-off win at Warrington Wolves, linked up with the England Knights squad yesterday ahead of Friday’s game against Jamaica at Wheldon Road.

It is the first time Lewis has been called into an England squad at any level and it is a reward for some of his stellar performances in 2021.

Yet, back in May and struggling to gain a spot at Hull College Craven Park, he was sent on loan to Championship club York and told to work on certain aspects of his game by Rovers coach Tony Smith.

It proved a valuable learning experience; when Hull-born Lewis returned - and with Man of Steel contender Jordan Abdull injured - he came of age in the Robins side, helping them secure a top-six place.

They were even within 80 minutes of a maiden Grand Final appearance and Lewis, with his pace, dare and adventure, was a breath of fresh air.

England Knights head coach Paul Anderson certainly rates his talent.

Having linked up with the squad ahead of a game which also acts as a testimonial for Castleford Tigers and Jamaica winger Jordan Turner, Lewis told The Yorkshire Post: “It’s good.

Reward: The Knights are playing Jamaica at Castleford as part of Jordan Turner's Testimonial. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

“I’m enjoying it. We’ve had our first day today getting to know everyone and what they’re like to play alongside.

“At the end of the season, I had a week off and then started back training just so I could keep ticking over for this camp.

“It’ll be good for everyone to get out and support Jordan Turner for what he’s done in the game.

“But we’ve also got a job to do. It will be an exciting game.”

Rising star: Huddersfield Giants' Will Pryce - son of former Bradford and Great Britain player Leon. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

Lewis’ spectacular try against Warrington, where he darted out of dummy half, chipped over the defence and regathered, was a sign of the adventure he can bring to any side.

“It’s about playing what you see,” explained Lewis, as he recollected the brilliant effort in that shock 19-0 win that eliminated Warrington.

“And having the confidence to do that while not worrying about what will happen if it doesn’t come off.

“If it doesn’t come off, take responsibility but don’t back down.

“The advice I’d give to any young players playing is to have that confidence; ninety per cent of the time it will work.

“With Tony (Smith), if you’re doing something right, he’ll give you praise but if you’re doing something wrong he’ll tell you and he’ll be making sure you do better the following week.”

Smith, the former Leeds Rhinos and England coach, is known for encouraging attacking rugby league and Lewis is flourishing under his command.

But, after failing to regain his place after a one-game ban in April, two loan spells at York proved seminal.

Lewis played six games - including a try-scoring appearance in the 1895 Cup final at Wembley - and he said: “Tony wanted me to work on my defence.

“They started playing well again after I was banned, Rowan (Milnes) took his chance and I just wanted some game-time.

“Tony asked me if I could go to York on loan and I went and I enjoyed myself and I improved.

“Hopefully I made my statement when I came back.

“I am really happy with how I’ve developed myself over this year. But it’s not the end of the journey.”

The average age of the Knights squad Anderson has assembled is just 21 and - with one eye on the 2025 World Cup - he has named five promising teenagers.

One of those is Will Pryce, the richly-talented 18-year-old stand-off who only made his Super League debut in July but has been a revelation for Huddersfield Giants with some eye-catching displays.

The son of Great Britain legend Leon Pryce, if he gets picked alongside Lewis, the Knights are sure to bring some swagger to their game against Jamaica.

Lewis said: “He’s a confident lad isn’t he? The way he’s presented himself this year, he’s a good lad and has been up there.

“He’s laughing and joking in camp, is very confident and is bright as well. He has a really good future in front of him and hopefully, if I’m lucky enough to get picked alongside him, I’ll look forward to that.