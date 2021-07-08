That was a fourth successive victory and a third win in just nine days.

The arduous scheduling continues for Rhinos but they welcome back captain Luke Gale, loose forward Cameron Smith and prop King Vuniyayawa into their 21-man squad, while Richie Myler could also return to freshen up Richard Agar’s side who see Jack Broadbent (ankle) drop out.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sutcliffe, who starred at full-back against Warrington, said: “Catalans are really good.

“They have been killing it at the moment. They have some big boys in the middle and some good outside backs. It will be a tough ask – we know that – but hopefully we can back it up again.”

Leeds’s spirit was immense against Wolves as they won 22-16 despite defending for most of the second period and being down to 11 men at the end.

Leading 22-6, Sutcliffe was yellow-carded for a high tackle in the 70th minute before Rob Lui was sin-binned five minutes later as exhausted Rhinos held off a fightback from hosts who had won their last six league games.

He added; “It was a good result to go there and turn them over like that.

Leeds Rhinos’ Liam Sutcliffe. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

“It felt really good; Warrington had been in great form.

“I’ve probably not been in too many defensive performances quite like that to be honest.

“The boys were digging deep. It was a bit scratchy second half but we dug deep to get the win.

“When I went off I still thought we’d be sweet but when Rob (Lui) got carded as well I was thinking ‘Oh, no, I hope this doesn’t happen!’

Leeds Rhinos' players celebrate the their epic win at Warrington on Monday. Picture: Simon Hulme.

“But credit to everyone in that last 10 minutes, everyone putting their bodies on the line to get the win. I was due to come back on for four seconds but they (Wolves) knocked on with maybe seven seconds to go so I got away with it! We came out alright.”

Sutcliffe, who has switched from centre to full-back in the last two games due to Leeds’s injury issues, was instrumental in setting up a 20-6 interval lead.

Time after time he helped unpick Warrington with his astute handling and kicking.

The 26-year-old said: “I do enjoy playing full-back. I’ve not played there for a few years barring last week (against Leigh Centurions) so some stuff was a bit off. But I do enjoy coming in on the back and linking in the line. We’ve had a couple of rest days now and we’ll have a training session before we go again.”

BACK IN THE GAME: Leeds Rhinos' Luke Gale. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

And another win would be the perfect way to further honour Sutcliffe’s former team-mate Rob Burrow.