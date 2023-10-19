All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Israel denies responsibility for deadly Gaza hospital blast
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Greta Thunberg charged with public order offence after protest

'Could be a really good pick-up': Castleford Tigers land former Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves prop Samy Kibula

Castleford Tigers have bolstered their pack with the signing of former Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves prop Samy Kibula.
By James O'Brien
Published 19th Oct 2023, 18:00 BST
Updated 19th Oct 2023, 18:16 BST

The 24-year-old joins the Tigers from Batley Bulldogs on a one-year contract with an option for 2025.

Kibula, who has three Super League appearances to his name, has largely served his apprenticeship in the lower leagues with Swinton, London Skolars, Dewsbury Rams, Bradford Bulls, Oldham and most recently Batley.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Castleford are exploring the possibility of a dual-registration agreement with the Bulldogs after landing Kibula.

Most Popular

"I’ve always wanted to be back in a full-time environment since I left Warrington," he said.

"Last year was a really good year for me. This is now an exciting time for me and now I have to knuckle down and prepare for the first game to give myself the opportunity to be in the team.”

Kibula becomes Castleford's 10th signing for 2024 and links back up with former Batley coach Craig Lingard.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"He’s a big unit and has got a strong carry in him," said the Tigers boss.

Samy Kibula has Super League experience with Warrington and Wigan. (Photo: Isabel Pearce/SWpix.com)Samy Kibula has Super League experience with Warrington and Wigan. (Photo: Isabel Pearce/SWpix.com)
Samy Kibula has Super League experience with Warrington and Wigan. (Photo: Isabel Pearce/SWpix.com)

"He can play as well for a big man. He can play away from the line too – he has a good offload in his repertoire.

"He’s got a lot of development to come. He burst onto the scene a few years ago at Wigan and people expected big things from him.

"He’s had a few seasons in the Championship and last season he really developed at Batley and turned out to be a standout player there.

“The potential that he’s got, he could be a really good pick-up for us.”

Related topics:Castleford TigersWigan WarriorsWarrington WolvesCRAIG LINGARDBatley BulldogsBatleySuper LeagueCastleford