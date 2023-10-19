Castleford Tigers have bolstered their pack with the signing of former Wigan Warriors and Warrington Wolves prop Samy Kibula.

The 24-year-old joins the Tigers from Batley Bulldogs on a one-year contract with an option for 2025.

Kibula, who has three Super League appearances to his name, has largely served his apprenticeship in the lower leagues with Swinton, London Skolars, Dewsbury Rams, Bradford Bulls, Oldham and most recently Batley.

Castleford are exploring the possibility of a dual-registration agreement with the Bulldogs after landing Kibula.

"I’ve always wanted to be back in a full-time environment since I left Warrington," he said.

"Last year was a really good year for me. This is now an exciting time for me and now I have to knuckle down and prepare for the first game to give myself the opportunity to be in the team.”

Kibula becomes Castleford's 10th signing for 2024 and links back up with former Batley coach Craig Lingard.

"He’s a big unit and has got a strong carry in him," said the Tigers boss.

"He can play as well for a big man. He can play away from the line too – he has a good offload in his repertoire.

"He’s got a lot of development to come. He burst onto the scene a few years ago at Wigan and people expected big things from him.

"He’s had a few seasons in the Championship and last season he really developed at Batley and turned out to be a standout player there.