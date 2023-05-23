Daniel Smith ready to fire Featherstone Rovers to promotion after ending Castleford Tigers stay

Castleford Tigers forward Daniel Smith is targeting a speedy return to Super League after completing a permanent move to Featherstone Rovers.

The 30-year-old initially joined the Championship leaders on loan at the start of May and featured in the wins over Sheffield Eagles and Widnes Vikings.

Smith, who counts Wakefield Trinity and Huddersfield Giants among his former clubs, made 75 appearances for the Tigers but featured only five times this season.

“I’ve really enjoyed the environment here at Featherstone," he said.

"I’m really excited for the rest of the season and to play my part in getting this club into Super League.

"Playing in front of the Fev fans has been superb and I can’t wait to get out there again.”

Unbeaten Featherstone are aiming for a 12th straight win as they prepare to take on hosts York Knights at the Summer Bash on Saturday.

Rovers head coach Sean Long said: “It's another great coup for us, an experienced Super League player who made a real impact in his two-week loan period.

Daniel Smith has secured a permanent move to Featherstone Rovers. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)