Danny Houghton reappointed as Hull FC captain in homegrown leadership team

Veteran hooker Danny Houghton will lead Hull FC into the 2024 season after being reappointed as captain.

The 35-year-old, who previously held the role from 2018 to 2021, replaces Carlos Tuimavave in a change of approach from Tony Smith.

Tuimavave stands down after just 12 months as Smith's on-field leader.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Houghton has previously outlined his intention to retire at the end of his 18th season at the top level.

The 2016 Super League Man of Steel – a two-time Challenge Cup winner – has made 436 appearances for his hometown club to leave him fifth on Hull's all-time list.

Houghton becomes the first Hull player to retake the captaincy since Ernie Lawrence in 1949.

"It's a real honour for me to skipper my hometown club again," said Houghton.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm really determined to give it absolutely everything in 2024 and do everything I can to lead by example for this great club.

Danny Houghton has been reappointed as Hull captain. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"We have a lot of young players coming through the youth programme at the moment and they need a strong leader to look up to, and that's exactly what I'm hoping to achieve.

"I like to think that I'm not only somebody who leads by example on and off the field but also a very approachable member of the dressing room. As I say, I'm really honoured to have this responsibility again."

Houghton will be assisted by Hull-born forward Brad Fash following his appointment as vice-captain.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fash is a cornerstone of Smith's pack having made over 150 appearances for his hometown club.

The hooker has won the Challenge Cup twice with his hometown club. (Photo: Richard Blaxall/SWpix.com)

“Danny has had a couple of years off captaincy and I think that was required," said Smith.

"Captaincy can weigh heavily after a while but he’s ready to take that leadership role and give it his all this year.

“He’s got the full support of his team-mates and that’s because they enjoy working under him. He leads by example.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Brad Fash also leads by example and he’s Hull FC through and through. That’s why he will make a good vice-captain.