Danny Houghton reappointed as Hull FC captain in homegrown leadership team
The 35-year-old, who previously held the role from 2018 to 2021, replaces Carlos Tuimavave in a change of approach from Tony Smith.
Tuimavave stands down after just 12 months as Smith's on-field leader.
Houghton has previously outlined his intention to retire at the end of his 18th season at the top level.
The 2016 Super League Man of Steel – a two-time Challenge Cup winner – has made 436 appearances for his hometown club to leave him fifth on Hull's all-time list.
Houghton becomes the first Hull player to retake the captaincy since Ernie Lawrence in 1949.
"It's a real honour for me to skipper my hometown club again," said Houghton.
"I'm really determined to give it absolutely everything in 2024 and do everything I can to lead by example for this great club.
"We have a lot of young players coming through the youth programme at the moment and they need a strong leader to look up to, and that's exactly what I'm hoping to achieve.
"I like to think that I'm not only somebody who leads by example on and off the field but also a very approachable member of the dressing room. As I say, I'm really honoured to have this responsibility again."
Houghton will be assisted by Hull-born forward Brad Fash following his appointment as vice-captain.
Fash is a cornerstone of Smith's pack having made over 150 appearances for his hometown club.
“Danny has had a couple of years off captaincy and I think that was required," said Smith.
"Captaincy can weigh heavily after a while but he’s ready to take that leadership role and give it his all this year.
“He’s got the full support of his team-mates and that’s because they enjoy working under him. He leads by example.
“Brad Fash also leads by example and he’s Hull FC through and through. That’s why he will make a good vice-captain.
“He’s one of the senior blokes now and I feel like he is ready for a leadership role. He’s a great communicator and would never ask somebody to do something that he wouldn’t do himself."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.