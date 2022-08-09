Danny Richardson has signed a new deal at Castleford. Picture Bruce Rollinson

Richardson - who joined in 2020 - has played 43 times for Lee Radford’s Tigers in all competitions, scoring five tries and slotting 134 kicks to date.

“I’m made up, and everyone here knows my stance,” said Richardson.

“I really enjoy it here. I love being around the boys and playing for Radders.

“To get a new contract and secure my next two years at least, I’m over the moon and everything has just fallen into place.

“When I first came to Cas, I felt at home straight away, and I didn’t want to go anywhere else so to get it over the line now, I’m made up.”