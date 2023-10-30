All Sections
Daryl Powell backs Thomas Doyle to grow at Wakefield Trinity

Wakefield Trinity coach Daryl Powell has vowed to turn new signing Thomas Doyle into a Super League player.
By Peter Smith
Published 30th Oct 2023, 11:45 GMT

Hooker Doyle has joined Trinity on a one-year deal after spending the 2023 season in the Betfred Championship with Keighley Cougars.

“He is a quality addition to back up Liam Hood,” Powell said of the 24-year-old who played for Bradford Bulls from 2019-2022.

“He is quick and strong with quality service around the ruck. I’m looking forward to working with him and seeing how he can grow into being a Super League player of the future.”

Thomas Doyle starred for Keighley Cougars last season and has now moved up to Wakefield Trinity (Picture: John Clifton/SWPix.com)Thomas Doyle starred for Keighley Cougars last season and has now moved up to Wakefield Trinity (Picture: John Clifton/SWPix.com)
Doyle is Trinity’s fourth recruit since they were relegated to the Championship last month, after centre Iain Thornley from Wigan Warriors, Featherstone Rovers prop/loose-forward Mathieu Cozza and former Great Britain winger Jermaine McGillvary from Huddersfield Giants.

Hood, Josh Bowden, Renouf Atoni, Isaac Shaw, Jack Croft and Romain Franco have all re-signed while former Castleford captain Michael Shenton has joined Trinity as an assistant coach.