Wakefield Trinity coach Daryl Powell has vowed to turn new signing Thomas Doyle into a Super League player.

Hooker Doyle has joined Trinity on a one-year deal after spending the 2023 season in the Betfred Championship with Keighley Cougars.

“He is a quality addition to back up Liam Hood,” Powell said of the 24-year-old who played for Bradford Bulls from 2019-2022.

“He is quick and strong with quality service around the ruck. I’m looking forward to working with him and seeing how he can grow into being a Super League player of the future.”

Thomas Doyle starred for Keighley Cougars last season and has now moved up to Wakefield Trinity (Picture: John Clifton/SWPix.com)

Doyle is Trinity’s fourth recruit since they were relegated to the Championship last month, after centre Iain Thornley from Wigan Warriors, Featherstone Rovers prop/loose-forward Mathieu Cozza and former Great Britain winger Jermaine McGillvary from Huddersfield Giants.