David Fifita explains reason for leaving Wakefield Trinity after Belle Vue farewell

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 33-year-old Tonga international made his final appearance in front of home fans in Trinity’s 18-6 win over Hull KR on Thursday night, signing off with the final points of the game by converting Max Jowitt’s late try.

Fifita, who joined Wakefield from Cronulla in 2016, says he made the decision only recently but hopes to play on for at least one more season in Australia alongside twin brother Andrew.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It was late, only a week or two ago,” he said. “I spoke to the family. We’ve been through a tough month with a few losses.

David Fifita has played his last game at Belle Vue. (Picture: SWPix.com)

“We’ve had grandparents passing away back home, it’s been tough. We couldn’t get home last year, I haven’t been home for three years.

“I’m a family man and I just need to get back home to family and friends.

“I just feel the time is right. My brother has just come out and said he wants to play one last year, whether it’s A grade or some sort of footy, I just want to play with him.

“I’m excited for the next chapter, I’m excited for my wife and kids, actually growing up with their cousins. I’ve still got nieces and nephews I’ve not met yet.”

Wakefield Trinity celebrate the win over Hull KR. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Wakefield’s win, a fourth in their last five games, ensured survival in Super League for another year and Fifita climbed into the stands afterwards to celebrate with the fans.

“Honestly it was the best feeling I’ve ever had,” he said.

“It’s a great feeling and to top it off with two points and safety for next year, I’m over the moon.

“I wanted to go out with a bang, I promised I’d get some sort of points and I ended up kicking a goal. I told them I can kick and they didn’t believe me.”

Fifita, who had a spell in French rugby league with Lezignan earlier in his career, says he will leave Wakefield with no regrets.

“It’s tough to walk away from this,” he said. “There’s been plenty of opportunities to go to another club, your so-called bigger teams, but I’ve loved this club through and through.

“I love what they’re doing here, they’re building for the future. You can see the up-and-coming players come through this year and I want to give way to them.

“At least I know I’ve left it in good hands. They’re here for next year in the Super League.”

Fellow front-rower Tinirau Arona has also announced he is leaving Wakefield this year, along with second-rower James Batchelor and winger Tom Johnstone, who are joining Hull KR and Catalans Dragons respectively.