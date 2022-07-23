Dean Hadley secures new Hull KR deal as Willie Peters talks up forward

The 29-year-old has made 47 appearances for the Robins since his arrival from Hull FC in the closing stages of the 2019 season.

Hadley is unlikely to feature again this year after dislocating his shoulder in last week's win over Wakefield Trinity, but Peters has been impressed with what he has seen from the hardworking back-rower.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The beauty of Dean is that he can play anywhere in the pack," said Peters, who will take over at the end of the year.

Dean Hadley has earned a new deal. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"He’s the type of player who can give you a seven or an eight every week and he’s just incredibly consistent.

“All the tidying up stuff really, that’s Dean Hadley. He’s a really good defensive player and has a really impressive work rate.

"He leaves everything out on the field and that is the sort of player that I want in my side.”

Hadley joined a relegation battle when he initially linked up with the Robins on loan but he is now part of a squad aiming for back-to-back play-off campaigns.

Dean Hadley dislocated his shoulder against Wakefield Trinity. (Picture: SWPix.com)

The former England Knights international believes Peters is the man to take Rovers to the next level.

“Since I moved here, I’ve loved my time at KR," said Hadley.

"I think that as time has gone on, we have improved and progressed.

“There is definitely still more to improve but the people at the club are all great and the work ethic is excellent. It’s a great club to be at.

"With Willie coming in now it’s really exciting and the plan is just to carry on with everything we’ve been doing over the last couple of years.