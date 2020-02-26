Death of Hull FC’s Adam Maher

Former Hull FC player Adam Maher has died at the age of 47 following a battle with motor neurone disease, the Super League club have confirmed.

The Australian second-row made 100 appearances for the Black and Whites between 2000 and 2003, scoring 25 tries.

Maher, who also played for Cronulla Sharks, Rochdale and Gateshead, was part of the first Hull team to play at the KCOM Stadium in 2003, before hanging up his boots at the end of that season aged 31.

He was diagnosed with motor neurone disease in late 2018 and a fundraiser generated over £15,000 for Australian’s family when he made an appearance before Hull’s home defeat to Castleford in February 2019.

Leeds great Rob Burrow, who won eight Super League titles in a glittering career, announced in December last year that he had been diagnosed with the disease.

The 37-year-old made a cameo performance during former team-mate Jamie Jones-Buchanan’s testimonial last month, which also raised money for the Rob Burrow Fund - with £333,900 already generated for the father of three’s young family.