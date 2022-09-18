Departing Leeds Rhinos star Liam Sutcliffe out to emulate Headingley heroes at Old Trafford

The 27-year-old is set to make his last appearance for his hometown club in Saturday's Super League Grand Final against St Helens before joining Hull FC.

Sutcliffe was part of the team that ensured McGuire and Burrow bowed out as champions in 2017, while he was a non-playing member of the squad when Kevin Sinfield, Jamie Peacock and Kylie Leuluai enjoyed fairytale endings two years previous.

The versatile centre, who made his Rhinos debut in 2013, has allowed himself to dream about riding into the sunset with another winner’s ring.

"Hopefully we can end in the same way that the likes of Danny and Rob finished," said Sutcliffe.

"It'd be hard to put into words. I don't know whether I'd be crying with sadness or happiness.

"It'd be a thing of dreams to get sent off with a ring."

The Rhinos, who famously won the Grand Final from fifth in 2011 and 2012, have outdone themselves on their way back to Old Trafford.

Liam Sutcliffe will bow out at Old Trafford. (Picture: Manuel Blondeau/SWpix.com)

Second from bottom when Rohan Smith was appointed in April, Leeds have defied selection issues to win 11 of their last 13 games.

The Rhinos will be without several key men again this weekend, including Aidan Sezer who has been ruled out with a concussion.

Sutcliffe believes a Grand Final victory over Saints would be one of the club's greatest-ever achievements.

"It'd be absolutely crazy to say where we were at the start of the year," he said.

"From everyone tipping us for relegation to being in the Grand Final now and 80 minutes away from winning it, it's been a crazy ride.

"We were in a pretty bad place at the start of the year and if you'd said to us at the time we'd be in a Grand Final, nobody would have believed it. Now we're here, it's a bit surreal.

"If we go on to win it this Saturday, this would be right up there with the best stories in Leeds' history.

"We know it's going to be a tough game but hopefully we can pull it off."

Sutcliffe played an important role in Leeds' run to the Grand Final, scoring a priceless hat-trick in the win over Catalans Dragons.

He remains content with his decision to move on at the end of the season.

"No regrets," said Sutcliffe. "It's part and parcel of the game.