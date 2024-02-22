A lifelong Rovers supporter, Crossland officially joined the board in 2007 after previously contributing to the club through sponsorship.

Crossland stood down in early 2019 but remained a popular figure at Craven Park, with the east Hull native invited to last year's Challenge Cup final as a special guest of the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Owner Neil Hudgell said: "Rob and I grew up in the shadow of the old Craven Park.

"Those formative years shaped our love for the club. He used to run errands for Colin Hutton out of the Zetland Arms pub.

"We had so many laughs over the years, teaming up again 20 years ago to begin the club's journey back to Super League. He was with us at Wembley and again at our end-of-season awards night.

"He has fought his illness with incredible bravery and dignity throughout. Willie (Peters, head coach) dedicated our win last Thursday night to Rob, a game he watched on television.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad