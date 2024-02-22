'Desperately sad': Hull KR mourn death of former vice-chairman Rob Crossland
A lifelong Rovers supporter, Crossland officially joined the board in 2007 after previously contributing to the club through sponsorship.
Crossland stood down in early 2019 but remained a popular figure at Craven Park, with the east Hull native invited to last year's Challenge Cup final as a special guest of the club.
Owner Neil Hudgell said: "Rob and I grew up in the shadow of the old Craven Park.
"Those formative years shaped our love for the club. He used to run errands for Colin Hutton out of the Zetland Arms pub.
"We had so many laughs over the years, teaming up again 20 years ago to begin the club's journey back to Super League. He was with us at Wembley and again at our end-of-season awards night.
"He has fought his illness with incredible bravery and dignity throughout. Willie (Peters, head coach) dedicated our win last Thursday night to Rob, a game he watched on television.
"It is desperately sad he will not be here to see where this journey takes us. He will remain front and centre of our thoughts as we mourn his loss and send our love and support to his wonderful family."
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.