The winger was limited to 14 appearances in his debut campaign and found himself on the fringes of Rohan Smith's team in the early stages of this season.

Olpherts jumped at the chance to link back up with Daryl Powell – the coach that took him to Castleford Tigers – and join Trinity's promotion bid.

The 32-year-old reflects on his time at Headingley with fondness despite his struggles in blue and amber.

"It was enjoyable," said Olpherts.

"It's a great club and I haven't got a bad word to say about it. I learnt loads of things being at a top Super League club.

"Unfortunately, it didn't go the way I wanted. They have high-class wingers and that's just how it goes sometimes.

"I don't think I played to the best of my potential coming off the year I had at Cas when I was up there for tries, metres and tackle busts.

Derrell Olpherts struggled to find his best form for Leeds. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"I didn't achieve the level I wanted to achieve there. I just want to get back to playing consistent rugby week in, week out."

Powell moved to strengthen his outside back stocks after losing Jermaine McGillvary and Iain Thornley to injury.

Olpherts insists he did not see the move coming despite persistent speculation about his future at Leeds.

"It came around very quickly," said Olpherts, who signed a deal until the end of the season.

The winger is aiming to rediscover his Castleford form. (Photo: Will Palmer/SWpix.com)

"It was literally overnight. I woke up in the morning and the deal was done.

"I'd had a good pre-season at Leeds and wanted to challenge for a position but then got a slight injury that set me back. When I came back, I didn't get a look in. Coming up to round five, you want to be playing or playing somewhere else.

"It feels like a fresh start coming here. It wasn't a big decision really because it's basically still a Super League club with the facilities and full-time training.

"Wakefield are obviously in the Championship but I don't really see it as a step down. They're aspiring to get back into Super League and I want to help them achieve that."

Asked if he felt he had unfinished business at the top level, Olpherts added: "Definitely. I'm still fit and healthy. I've got plenty of years of playing left in me."

Olpherts is poised to make his Trinity debut in Friday's Championship opener against Bradford Bulls.

It will be a special night for the Wakefield native and his loved ones.

"I'm definitely ready to play," he said. "I had a good pre-season and am fit and healthy. I'm raring to go.

"In the back of my mind, I've always wanted to come here at some point. I came to watch the club as a kid with my mate Ben and Ian Brooke who used to play here. He used to bring me and his grandson down to the games.

"All my mates are from around here and they all support Wakey as well. They're buzzing for me to play here. My family, my partner and little girl are all coming down to my first game.