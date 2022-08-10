Disciplinary relief for Leeds Rhinos after successful Aidan Sezer appeal

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Australian was charged with a grade C trip following Sunday's victory over Salford Red Devils at Headingley.

Leeds successfully challenged the grading at a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday evening, meaning Sezer will now only miss this Friday's trip to Hull KR.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A Rugby Football League statement read: "Leeds Rhinos’ Aidan Sezer has won his appeal against a two-match suspension imposed for a grade C intentional trip during Sunday’s match against Salford Red Devils.

Aidan Sezer celebrates the winning try in Perpignan. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"The charge has been downgraded to ‘B’ and Sezer will miss one match."

The incident went unpunished during the game, much to the frustration of Salford head coach Paul Rowley.

Sezer caught Deon Cross with a flailing leg and even appeared to put his hand up to apologise to the Red Devils centre yet the officials ruled a knock-on.

"We got some tough calls, certainly the trip," said Rowley.

David Fusitu'a will sit out the next two games (Picture: SWPix.com)

"Leeds should be down to 12 and they're not. I don't get how you cannot see that."

Sezer was one of three Rhinos players banned in the aftermath of the vital win over play-off rivals Salford.

Rhyse Martin will miss the clash with Hull KR after being charged with dangerous contact, while David Fusitu'a was handed a two-game ban for a high tackle.