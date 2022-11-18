Donations surpass £700,000 for Kevin Sinfield's 7 in 7 Challenge - how can I donate?

Kevin Sinfield’s latest fundraising bid in aid of motor neurone disease saw donations push beyond £700,000 during day six of his Ultra 7 in 7 Challenge.

The former Leeds Rhinos captain is aiming to run around 40 miles for seven consecutive days before reaching Old Trafford at half-time in Saturday’s Rugby League World Cup final.

Following Thursday’s 41-mile leg from Stokesley to York, the running total of donations stood at just over £620,000. Now, with Sinfield undertaking the sixth day of his challenge, the donations rose past £700,000 to edge him closer to his £777,777 goal.

Speaking ahead of departure on Thursday, against a background of wind and rain, Sinfield said on BBC Breakfast: “People with MND don’t get to chose do they? We wanted it to be tough.

Kevin Sinfield during day five of the Ultra 7 in 7 Challenge from Stokesley to York. The former Leeds captain is set to complete seven ultra-marathons in as many days in aid of research into Motor Neurone Disease, by running into Old Trafford at half-time of the tournament's finale on November 19. Picture: Isaac Parkin/PA Wire.

“The great thing about today is we are all a bit busted, but I have got four great friends running with us today who bring a load of energy and the support has been incredible, we can’t thank people enough.”

The 42-year-old is inspired by his close friend and former team-mate Rob Burrow, who was diagnosed with MND in late 2019, as well as former Scotland rugby player Doddie Weir and ex-Bradford captain Stephen Darby, who live with the disease.

For Friday’s leg, Sinfield left York and is heading over 35 miles to Bradford. He will pass the Knavesmire racecourse and go on to Tadcaster before running towards Leeds Beckett University, passing the Rob Burrow mural on the way.

At Headingley Stadium, Sinfield is set to meet up with Burrow, before heading off again over the River Aire at Kirkstall and on towards Bramley and Bradford Cathedral, then finishing at Valley Parade around 3:30pm.

