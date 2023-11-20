All Sections
Doncaster RLFC land Hull FC utility man Joe Lovodua to continue impressive recruitment drive

Doncaster have signed Hull FC utility man Joe Lovodua on a two-year deal as they continue to strengthen their squad for their Championship return.
By James O'Brien
Published 20th Nov 2023, 19:02 GMT
Updated 20th Nov 2023, 19:07 GMT
Joe Lovodua has dropped down to the Championship with Doncaster. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)Joe Lovodua has dropped down to the Championship with Doncaster. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)
The Fiji international scored six tries in 44 games during his two-year spell with the Black and Whites.

Lovodua will join fellow former Super League players Reece Lyne, Suaia Matagi and Pauli Pauli among the fresh faces at the Eco-Power Stadium next season.

The Dons defeated North Wales Crusaders in the League 1 promotion final to end their eight-year Championship exile.

"I just want to let you know I've signed until the end of the 2025 season," said Lovodua, who is currently enjoying an off-season break in Australia.

"I can't wait to get back to England and meet the lads and meet you guys."

