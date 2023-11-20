Doncaster RLFC land Hull FC utility man Joe Lovodua to continue impressive recruitment drive

Doncaster have signed Hull FC utility man Joe Lovodua on a two-year deal as they continue to strengthen their squad for their Championship return.

Joe Lovodua has dropped down to the Championship with Doncaster. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The Fiji international scored six tries in 44 games during his two-year spell with the Black and Whites.

Lovodua will join fellow former Super League players Reece Lyne, Suaia Matagi and Pauli Pauli among the fresh faces at the Eco-Power Stadium next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Dons defeated North Wales Crusaders in the League 1 promotion final to end their eight-year Championship exile.

"I just want to let you know I've signed until the end of the 2025 season," said Lovodua, who is currently enjoying an off-season break in Australia.