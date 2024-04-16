Doncaster to host Hull KR's Challenge Cup tie against Wigan Warriors as full semi-final details confirmed

The tie has been scheduled for 1.45pm on Saturday, May 18 as part of a double-header that will see York Valkyrie take on holders St Helens in the women's semi-finals.

Rovers beat the Warriors in golden point at the same stage last year before losing to Leigh Leopards at Wembley.

Huddersfield Giants will face Warrington Wolves at the Totally Wicked Stadium the following day at 3.15pm after Leeds Rhinos Women tackle Wigan.

RL Commercial managing director Rhodri Jones said: "Congratulations to all eight sides on reaching the semi-finals – and on the manner in which they have done so.

"The quality of rugby over the weekend was outstanding. Eight teams are now just one step away from Betfred Challenge Cup finals day and every supporter attending every semi-final will go with realistic expectations of seeing their side walk out at Wembley Stadium on Saturday, June 8.

"I would also like to thank our partners at Doncaster and St Helens for hosting these matches. A number of semi-final venue options were explored, based on the multiple semi-final permutations, with stadium availability and the participating clubs the determining factors."

Saturday, May 18

Doncaster will host Hull KR's semi-final against Wigan. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

St Helens Women v York Valkyrie, KO 11.15am (BBC iPlayer)

Hull KR v Wigan Warriors, KO 1.45pm (BBC One 1.15-3.45pm*)

Sunday, May 19

Wigan Warriors Women v Leeds Rhinos, KO 12.30pm (BBC iPlayer)

Huddersfield Giants v Warrington Wolves, KO 3.15pm (BBC Two 2.45-5.15pm*)