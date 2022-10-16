What happened in between had to be seen to be believed as Shaun Wane's underdogs shrugged off a disastrous opening ceremony and a delayed start to make light work of a Samoa side widely tipped to take the World Cup by storm.

England were as ruthless as they were dominant on their way to a 60-6 victory that sent shockwaves through the tournament.

Wane came under fire in the build-up but his selections were vindicated – and then some.

His biggest call was to back George Williams, a player who looked a shadow of his former self during the 2022 Super League season in a struggling Warrington Wolves team.

The England boss spent the build-up to the tournament pumping up Williams' tyres when most onlookers were writing him off.

But Wane knows the half-back inside out from their days together at Wigan Warriors and was never going to pick anybody else.

“I’ll be honest with you, he was never in doubt," said Wane in his post-match press conference.

Jack Welsby of England celebrates the win over Samoa. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images for RLWC)

"It might come across as arrogant or cocky but I don’t really care.

“I know what he can do, I know what Sam (Tomkins) can do, I know what Micky McIlorum can do.

"I have known them since they were kids. They turn up when the pressure is on; when the heat is on they turn up.”

His Wigan proteges did not let him down, nor did any of the other 14 players that tore into Samoa from the first whistle.

Tom Burgess celebrates with team-mates after scoring the final try against Samoa. (Picture: Will Palmer/SWpix.com)

England's performance ensured the comical opening ceremony was a mere footnote on a memorable day for the hosts.

The pre-tournament show headlined by the Kaiser Chiefs was brought to an abrupt end when the public address system failed the organisers just minutes before the curtain-raiser.

Wilson did his best to gee up the crowd and Wane's side took on the mantle against a formidable-looking Samoa boasting six NRL Grand Finalists.

Matt Parish claimed his team would be underdone after only coming together as a group in England the previous weekend and it quickly became clear he was not playing mind games.

George Williams of England touches down for his side's ninth try against Samoa. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

The Pacific Islanders were off the pace from the start and duly paid the price for turning up in Newcastle without a warm-up match under their belt.

England could boast NRL gems of their own and they all delivered on the big stage.

Bradford Bulls academy product Tom Burgess set the tone through the middle with a series of strong carries and Sydney Roosters loose forward Victor Radley underlined his world-class ability alongside him.

On the edges, Dom Young and Herbie Farnworth stole English hearts after making names for themselves on the other side of the world.

England were outstanding to a man with Wane's Super League-based players proving there is life outside the NRL.

Williams and half-back partner Jack Welsby were the architects after Wane resisted the temptation to go with what may have been considered the safe option in Marc Sneyd.

Samoa failed to live up to the hype. (Picture: Getty Images)

It was clear from the early stages that Williams was in the mood, the playmaker gaining confidence from his short kicking game before showcasing his running threat.

England had already gone close through Farnworth and Burgess when Williams burst through a tackle and put Welsby into open field to score the opening try of the World Cup.

Welsby had announced himself on the world stage and would quickly show why he is regarded as the most exciting talent in the English game.

It was his cut-out pass near halfway that allowed Young to slalom his way over for an early try of the tournament contender.

Proving that was no fluke, Welsby repeated the trick closer to the line to put his winger over for a second.

The St Helens star was at the centre of the rugby league universe but sport has a habit of giving you a jolt just when you think you have cracked it.

Welsby went for one glory pass too many and saw it picked off by Izack Tago who went the distance to give Samoa a lifeline.

Parish's side enjoyed their best spell of the game before half-time but could not capitalise and the loss of Braden Hamlin-Uele, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow and Tyrone May to injury was evident as England cut loose.

The tries kept coming in a remarkably one-sided second half which featured a yellow card for Anthony Milford for a late hit on Tomkins.

It became a procession with Elliott Whitehead helping himself to a double and Kallum Watkins, Farnworth, Tommy Makinson, Williams and Burgess all getting a piece of the action.

England's reward for a statement victory is a favourable route to the semi-finals, providing they avoid an unthinkable defeat against France or debutants Greece.

Wane's next challenge is to manage fitness and form through to the business end of the tournament where the true heavyweights of international rugby league await.

Australia and New Zealand will not be quaking in their boots – it is not in their nature – but they have been put on notice.

Make no mistake, England are serious about ending 50 years of hurt.

