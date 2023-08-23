Long-serving forward James Donaldson has been hailed as an “outstanding professional and role model” after signing a new contract with Leeds Rhinos and being granted a testimonial.

Donaldson, whose previous deal was due to end in November, is now committed to Rhinos until the end of next season.

His three-month testimonial has been awarded by the RFL for services to the game and will begin in December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 31-year-old Cumbrian made his professional debut for Bradford Bulls in 2009 and also played for Hull KR before joining Leeds, initially as a trialist, ahead of the 2019 season. Last weekend’s win over Warrington Wolves was his 101st game for the club.

James Donaldson applauds Rhinos' fans at the end of last week's win over Warrington. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith said: “James is an outstanding professional and a role model for any young player.

“His self-belief and determination have been evident throughout his career and he is someone who always puts the team first and will make the sacrifices for his mates, which unsurprisingly is why he is so well liked and respected in the dressing room by players and coaches alike.

“I can think of no one more deserving of a testimonial from the game than James after all he has given the sport and I hope everyone can support the events for him.”

James Donaldson in pre-season action against his former club Bradford Bulls. Picture Tony Johnson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Donaldson, who has battled back from a series of severe knee injuries, said he will “always be grateful to Leeds for giving me the opportunity to come to this great club”.

Left without a contract after leaving Hull KR in 2018, he wrote to every Super League head coach appealing for a chance and a phone call from then-Rhinos director of rugby Kevin Sinfield offered him a lifeline.

“I have gone on to win a Challenge Cup and appear in a Grand Final and hopefully, there are more good times ahead for this exciting group of players,” he said.

“I moved away from my home in Cumbria when I was still at school to pursue my dream of playing rugby league and, despite some ups and downs along the way, I still love playing the game.

James Donaldson is now contracted to Rhinos for next year. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Leeds is my home now. I have got married, become a dad and put myself through university while I have been at the Rhinos and that time means so much to me.”

Donaldson graduated from Leeds Beckett University with a degree in quantity surveying and now works one day a week, when Rhinos aren’t training, for Rider Levett Bucknall in Leeds as an assistant cost manager.