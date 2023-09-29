Castleford Tigers have kicked off their recruitment for 2024 with the signing of Papua New Guinea international Nixon Putt on a two-year contract.

The second-rower, who was an ever-present at last year's World Cup, has a wealth of experience at Queensland Cup level following spells with PNG Hunters, Norths Devils and Central Queensland Capras.

Putt is Castleford's first official signing since securing their Super League status in the closing stages of the regular season.

“I’m really excited because it's like my dream come true," said the 27-year-old

Nixon Putt in action for Papua New Guinea at last year's World Cup. (Photo: Allan McKenzie / www.photosport.nz)

“I’ve been playing seven years here ready but I’m looking forward to facing a new challenge and meeting new people.

“It’s going to be good to go and see a different side of the world. It’s good for my partner and my baby to come over too. It’ll be a big family move and we can’t wait to come over.