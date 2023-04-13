Eleven representatives from Leeds Rhinos, Huddersfield Giants and Hull KR in England squad for France clash

Leeds Rhinos centre Harry Newman and Huddersfield Giants playmaker Will Pryce are among the potential debutants in an extended 40-man England squad for the upcoming international against France.

Newman has scored three tries in five games for the Rhinos since returning from his latest hamstring injury, while NRL-bound Pryce has been an ever-present at the start of his final season with Huddersfield.

Both men could feature when England take on the French in Warrington on April 29, although competition is fierce after Shaun Wane opted to cover all bases with two rounds of Super League still to negotiate.

The England boss pledged to introduce fresh faces in the wake of last year's disappointing World Cup semi-final exit and has been as good as his word.

Harry Newman, centre, and Will Pryce, right, have both received maiden call-ups. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Newman is joined in the squad by uncapped Leeds team-mates Tom Holroyd and Morgan Gannon as well as World Cup survivor Mikolaj Oledzki and winger Ash Handley but there is no room for in-form loose forward Cameron Smith.

Pryce is one of three Huddersfield players after veteran Chris Hill retained his place and fellow prop Oliver Wilson received his first call-up.

Hull KR also have three representatives following a strong start to the Super League season with Jordan Abdull – who made his England debut against France at the end of 2021 – joined in the squad by half-back partner Mikey Lewis and hooker Jez Litten.

Hull FC, Castleford Tigers and Wakefield are not represented but former Trinity winger Tom Johnstone is included after hitting the ground running at Catalans Dragons, while Warrington Wolves, Wigan Warriors and St Helens each have eight representatives.

Mikey Lewis is in contention to make his England debut. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

Saints loose forward Morgan Knowles has been included despite being unavailable due to a five-match ban.

The squad will be reduced to 20 players on Tuesday, April 25.

“I’ve selected a very young extended squad this time around and that is very much with the 2025 World Cup in France in mind,” said Wane.

"There are still several experienced players within the squad who featured in last year’s World Cup and others who could come back in. I am hoping the more experienced cohort help those younger players adapt and thrive in an international camp which will be very demanding.

“As always, the squad will be fluid and players will be added if they are performing well and vice versa should performances dip. I think the squad really shows the depth of talent across the Betfred Super League, which plenty of people saw in person and on TV across the Easter weekend.”