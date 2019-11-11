England's Sam Burgess scores against Australia in the 2009 Four Nations final

Elland Road's storied history with Great Britain/England v Australia rugby league fixtures

The Ashes returns in 2020 for the first time in 17 years with England playing Australia at Elland Road in the third and final Test.

It will be the eighth time England - or Great Britain - have met the Kangaroos at Leeds United's ground.

Garry Schofield and Barry Ledger combine to try and halt the massive Noel 'Crusher' Cleal as the 'Unbeatables' Kangaroos win the second Test and series.

1. 1986\: Great Britain 4 Australia 34

Michael O'Connor in action as the Kangaroos make their first appearance at Elland Road on the '86 tour.

2. 1986\: Great Britain 4 Australia 34

Great Britain's Garry Schofield gets past former Leeds team-mate Cliff Lyons in the 1990 third Test at Elland Road, the Lions losing the decider 14-0.

3. 1990: Great Britain 0 Australia 14

Great Britain's Jonathan Davies in action in the 1990 Third Test against Australia.

4. 1990: Great Britain 0 Australia 14

