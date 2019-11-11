Elland Road's storied history with Great Britain/England v Australia rugby league fixtures The Ashes returns in 2020 for the first time in 17 years with England playing Australia at Elland Road in the third and final Test. It will be the eighth time England - or Great Britain - have met the Kangaroos at Leeds United's ground. 1. 1986\: Great Britain 4 Australia 34 Garry Schofield and Barry Ledger combine to try and halt the massive Noel 'Crusher' Cleal as the 'Unbeatables' Kangaroos win the second Test and series. Getty Images Getty Buy a Photo 2. 1986\: Great Britain 4 Australia 34 Michael O'Connor in action as the Kangaroos make their first appearance at Elland Road on the '86 tour. Getty Images Getty Buy a Photo 3. 1990: Great Britain 0 Australia 14 Great Britain's Garry Schofield gets past former Leeds team-mate Cliff Lyons in the 1990 third Test at Elland Road, the Lions losing the decider 14-0. (Gary Longbottom/JPIMedia) jpimedia Buy a Photo 4. 1990: Great Britain 0 Australia 14 Great Britain's Jonathan Davies in action in the 1990 Third Test against Australia. (Gary Longbottom/JPI MEDIA) jpimedia Buy a Photo View more Page 1 of 4