Elliot Minchella's father to lead fundraising walk for charity close to his heart

Elliot Minchella's father is teaming up with his team-mates at West Bowling Masters to raise money for Martin House Hospice.

On December 17, a group of 30 participants will embark on a 22-mile walk from the children's hospice in Wetherby to Horsfall Stadium, Bradford.

Martin House provides family-led care free of charge for children and young people with life-limiting illnesses across West, North and East Yorkshire.

Chris Minchella, whose son Elliot is preparing for his fourth year at Hull KR after spells with Leeds Rhinos, Sheffield Eagles and Bradford Bulls, has organised the event and hopes to raise £1,000 for a charity close to his heart.

Elliot Minchella is Hull KR's vice-captain. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

"A group of us at West Bowling Masters rugby team, and friends, raised £8,200 for Dementia UK earlier this year with two walks and a golf day," said Minchella.

"We decided we wanted to continue raising for a good cause and all agreed Martin House Hospice was a great cause with the work they do.

"My late father did a lot of fundraising for them so it is a pretty special cause for me personally."