The Jillaroos and Kiwi Ferns sent an ominous message to their tournament rivals in York, racking up the points at will while keeping the back door firmly closed.

England returned serve with another emphatic win of their own, making light work of Canada on the back of a 72-4 rout of Brazil.

The hosts ran in 10 tries in the first part of Saturday's double-header at the DW Stadium, featuring a second-half hat-trick for York City Knights' Woman of Steel Tara-Jane Stanley.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 54-4 victory leaves Craig Richards' side on a collision course with Australia or New Zealand in the semi-finals.

The likelihood is that England will need to beat both teams to lift the trophy for the first time – but they could hardly be in better shape.

Richards made five changes to his starting line-up as he navigates three group games in the space of eight days, in contrast to the men who have been afforded seven-day turnarounds throughout the tournament.

Backed by an enthusiastic crowd in Wigan, England opened the scoring inside the first minute when Leah Burke squeezed over in the corner.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Georgia Roche, right, celebrates with team-mates after scoring England's sixth try. (Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire)

York's Hollie-Mae Dodd scored twice either side of a Georgia Wilson try before Leeds Rhinos starlet Fran Goldthorp jinked her way over out wide.

Rhinos half-back Georgia Roche was classy throughout and scored the try of the game with a superb solo effort from range.

It turned into the Stanley show in the second half, the York star going in for a quickfire double just after the interval to make it 40-0.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Canada enjoyed a moment to savour when Petra Woods muscled her way over but that was as good as it got for the Ravens.

Tara-Jane Stanley goes over for her third try. (Photo by Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images for RLWC)

Carrie Roberts got in on the act and Stanley completed her hat-trick on the hour mark.