England boss Shaun Wane demands more against France as he sets out expectations

The hosts ran in 10 tries against the shell-shocked Pacific Islanders to make an early statement with southern hemisphere heavyweights Australia and New Zealand watching on.

After seeing their tournament odds slashed in the wake of the St James' Park demolition, Wane's men are highly fancied to beat France and secure their place in the quarter-finals.

But there will be no hint of complacency when the whistle blows in Bolton on Saturday afternoon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"One thing we won't do is get carried away," said Wane.

"We beat a Samoa team who were underdone and didn't perform well at all. They can play miles better than that.

"I thought we were outstanding but the English are not the type of people to go around patting each other on the back. We celebrated the win but that's gone now and it's all about improvement.

"I know where we're at. We beat a Samoa team that wasn't really firing. We beat them well and did a lot of good things in a pressure game but we haven't been walking around thinking it's job done."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shaun Wane instructs John Bateman during a training session. (Picture: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

France are seeking a first win over England in 41 years after losing 20 games in a row, including a 30-10 defeat in Perpignan almost a year ago to the day.

Regardless of the opposition, Wane is a coach who demands more from his team each week.

"I'm looking for a better performance," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There are certain standards we've put on ourselves as a group which we want to get better at. Without getting too technical in the details, there are things we need to get better at in attack and defence.

England were too good for Samoa last week. (Picture: Will Palmer/SWpix.com)

"There are certain England standards and if we reach those, we'll go into the Greece game very, very confident.

"We were very consistent last week. We completed at 90 per cent and didn't give many penalties away so we were very disciplined.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But we need to do it again. I want better completion, less penalties and no errors. That's just the way we think.

"The French, with Trent Robinson, Laurent (Frayssinous) and Longy (Sean Long) there, are going to be challenging us and it's a Test match. I'm looking forward to a good hit-out."

Samisoni Langi of France carries the ball in the win over Greece. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

England's performance on the opening day has piqued the nation's interest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

More tickets were sold on Saturday night than at any other point since the ballot opened two years ago, led by the London postcode.

Ticket sales for the semi-final at the Emirates Stadium, which will host England if they make it that far, are already in excess of 35,000.

Wane wants to harness that feel-good factor looking ahead to next week's final group game against Greece at Bramall Lane and beyond.

"I'm really, really impressed with what we did last week and how we went about our business, regardless of how Samoa played," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"There was a lot of pressure on that game and only the people within our group thought we could win.

"To perform the way we did and get people buying tickets on the back of that performance is really encouraging for the players. They love playing in front of big crowds.