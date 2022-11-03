England boss Shaun Wane settles on wingers for PNG clash but keeps half-back options open

The Hull KR veteran has taken his England tally to 39 tries in 40 games with doubles in the last two matches but Dom Young and Tommy Makinson have been given the nod by Wane.

Huddersfield Giants academy product Young is the leading tryscorer in the tournament with eight in three outings, while Makinson is fresh from another outstanding season in St Helens colours.

Young, whose lethal finishing has drawn comparisons with Martin Offiah, was preferred to Hall for England’s opening match against Samoa and has since cemented his spot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Makinson, who deputised at full-back for the rested Sam Tomkins in the 94-4 win over Greece, switches to the other wing for the start of the knockout stages.

Andy Ackers, Joe Batchelor, Mikolaj Oledzki and Luke Thompson are the other players to miss out on selection for the quarter-final at Wigan's DW Stadium.

Tomkins, centres Kallum Watkins and Herbie Farnworth and forwards Michael McIlorum and Elliott Whitehead are poised to return after sitting out last week's match.

Wane has named his 17 internally but is keeping his cards close to his chest on the half-back situation with Marc Sneyd included in the 19 following a man-of-the-match performance at Bramall Lane.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Shaun Wane and Ryan Hall interact following the win over Greece. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images for RLWC)

The likelihood is that Wane will pair Jack Welsby with a rejuvenated George Williams in the halves after seeing the duo run the show against Samoa.

Welsby is equally at home at full-back or centre but is ready to revive his partnership with Williams.

“Against the All Stars we did pretty well and we hit it off in the game against Samoa,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I love playing with George. He’s very instinctive, pretty similar to myself.

Tom Burgess, Marc Sneyd and Jack Welsby celebrate England's victory over Greece. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

“It doesn’t really matter where you play on the field. If I’m at six or anywhere else, it doesn’t really matter, he’ll still find me and I’ll find him.

“I said all along, since I started at Saints, I don’t care where I play, it’s just about puling on a shirt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s an even bigger privilege to do it for England so I’m happy to fit in anywhere.”

England, who racked up 196 points in their three group games, are expected to face their toughest test so far.

Wane has spoken of the physical challenge his players can expect and Welsby says he is ready for it.

“I’ve played against PNG blokes like David Mead before so I know what to expect but it doesn’t get much bigger than a World Cup quarter-final,” he added. “It’s pretty big and pretty special.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a stepping stone and we want to go on and win it.”