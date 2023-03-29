England coach Shaun Wane delivers warning to Harry Newman as he prepares to blood Leeds Rhinos centre

England head coach Shaun Wane has identified Harry Newman as one of the players he will look to build a younger squad around – but he has warned the Leeds Rhinos centre that he must improve his discipline.

The uncapped 23-year-old was on Wane's radar for last year's World Cup before suffering a season-ending hamstring injury in August.

Newman has made three appearances this month as he aims to put his injury nightmare behind him and is in Wane's thoughts for next month's international against France in Warrington.

"I like him, I rate him and I see him as a future England player," said Wane in his first press conference since extending his contract through to the 2025 World Cup.

"He'll have a chance. I like Ash Handley, I like Kruise Leeming and many players from Leeds.

"Cameron Smith is a good player. Leeds have got a lot of talented young players with stuff they need to improve on, the same as Harry."

Newman scored two tries in Leeds' comeback win over Catalans Dragons last weekend but blotted his copybook with a yellow card for dissent.

After picking up a three-game ban in 2022 for using 'threatening language or body language' towards an official, Newman has been told to clean his act up.

Shaun Wane will get another crack at a World Cup. (Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com)

"That will have to stop – the end," said Wane.

"I love the fact he's very passionate and he's a talented athlete who I rate highly, but he needs to find the right side of that edge in regards to his game going forwards."

Wane’s side fell agonisingly short in the World Cup on home soil after losing out to Samoa in golden point in the semi-finals.

The 58-year-old’s squad for the France match will have a fresh look but Wane plans to retain an experienced core.

Harry Newman celebrates with Cameron Smith after scoring a try. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

"It’ll be a very young squad and very different with 2025 in mind,” he said.

"It won’t be a clear-out because I picked some players who are over 30 in the World Cup and they did a fantastic job. I need their experience; I don’t want to start afresh with a load of young players.