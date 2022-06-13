The hookers were included in Wane's training squad earlier this year but have not been selected for England's first match of 2022.

Leeming - as he did last year - and Clark will instead line up for Ellery Hanley's All Stars at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

Hanley has had to deal with a large number of withdrawals with Jai Field, Tui Lolohea and Mitchell Pearce among the unavailable players.

Kruise Leeming has the chance to impress Shaun Wane. (Picture: SWPix.com)

But he has still been able to name a strong 19-man squad led by Hull KR centre Shaun Kenny-Dowall.

Hull FC quartet Joe Lovodua, Manu Maʻu, Ligi Sao and Chris Satae are all set to feature, while Rovers will also be represented by Matt Parcell.

Rhyse Martin, Matt Prior and Zane Tetevano join Leeds Rhinos team-mate Leeming in the squad, with Kenny Edwards and Mahe Fonua representing Castleford Tigers.

Kelepi Tanginoa is Wakefield Trinity's sole representative after Mason Lino was ruled out through suspension.

Daryl Clark scored against Wakefield Trinity on Sunday. (Picture: SWPix.com)

No Huddersfield Giants players have been included as Ian Watson's side enjoy their first break of the season.

“I’m very pleased with the group we’ve named and I’m confident we’ll give England the tough pre-World Cup warm-up that Shaun is after," said Hanley.

“I said when we announced our initial squad back in March that we’d have to deal with injuries and suspensions, while also working within the framework of the fixture, in terms of how many players we can select per team, and we’ve had to do this.

"But I think despite these factors, we’ve still put together a squad that is definitely capable of getting a result.

Shaun Kenny-Dowall will captain the side. (Picture: SWPix.com)

“From what I’ve heard off people who were involved in last year’s camp, there was a real togetherness among the players and the staff, and I’m looking forward to generating that same feeling when we get the players in tomorrow.”

Combined Nations All Stars 2022 squad