England Knights star Will Pryce "buzzing" after debut try

With a confident and at times dazzling display, the Huddersfield Giants stand-off earned man-of-the-match when England Knights defeated Jamaica 56-4 on Friday.

Pryce, who scored one brilliant solo try on his debut and caused havoc with his running game, was just one of numerous exciting players on show.

Leeds Rhinos centre Jack Broadbent, 19, crossed for a brace while his club colleague Morgan Gannon, still only 17, impressed in the back-row.

Hull KR scrum-half Mikey Lewis, 20, zipped around for Paul Anderson’s side and 19-year-old Warrington Wolves’ back-row Ellis Longstaff, who hails from nearby Pontefract, also scored at Castleford Tigers’ Wheldon Road ground.

Pryce, 18, admitted: “It went really well.

“Everyone dug really deep and played for each other and the badge like Paul wanted.

“We talked about working really hard for each other but off the back of that enjoying ourselves.

England Knights' Mikey Lewis takes on Jamaica hooker Ash Golding (BRUCE ROLLINSON)

“You could tell by the end of the first half and as we came out at the start of the second half we really started to throw the ball about and do that.”

Many of the players on show will be aiming for the England side in the 2025 World Cup but Anderson feels some could force their way into Shaun Wane’s plans for next year’s tournament.

Indeed, Knights captain Danny Walker, the Warrington hooker, has been drafted into the senior squad for Saturday’s Test against France in Perpignan.

Pryce was impressed by what he saw and said: “There’s competition everywhere.

England Knights' Will Pryce scores on his England Knights debut against Jamaica. (ALLAN MCLKENZIE/SWPIX)

“I think Super League will start lighting up now with the next generation of players.

“We’re all young - I think the average age is only 21 - so there’s a lot more years to come.

“I can’t wait to play with some of the boys we have here in a few more England games going forward and against them in Super League.”

The son of Great Britain legend Leon Pryce, he only made his Super League debut in July but continued his eye-catching form with Huddersfield for his country.

His first half try came from great footwork and remarkable acceleration that left his Giants team-mate Ash Golding chasing shadows.

“You don’t get too many tries,” said Pryce, who has already attracted NRL interest.

“I spoke to a few boys during the week and it is something you dream about - scoring a try for England.

“Every player wants to play international rugby league and luckily we all have that chance.

“I won’t take it for granted. Luckily I got over it and I was buzzing.

“I spoke to Ash after. I thought he had an outstanding game in the middle at nine.

“He’s a full-back by trade and played nine for a few games for us at Giants this year.

“He played 70 minutes for Jamaica in the middle and you ask any hooker, that’s a hard job to do, especially in an international game.

“The Jamaican boys really did themselves proud.

“They have got themselves to a World Cup which is what and these games are something to enjoy.”