England left with 'what ifs?' after losing nerve on big stage at Emirates Stadium

Usually there is a cue, an instant celebration from the kicker to let everybody know that he has nailed it – but Crichton made England fans stew.

There was enough time to go through the 'what ifs?' and wonder how the hosts were even in this position.

Samoa were the better team, of that there is no question, but there was a sense that England beat themselves.

Advertisement Hide Ad

What if Victor Radley holds onto the ball with the game level and Samoa on the back foot heading into the final five minutes?

What if Elliott Whitehead keeps his cool after breaking through in the dying seconds of normal time and resists the temptation to pass to give England the chance to win it with a drop goal?

What if Jack Welsby keeps it simple and shows and goes at the start of extra time?

What if Sam Tomkins thinks about passing to Welsby from dummy-half and thinks again?

Advertisement Hide Ad

England captain Sam Tomkins sits dejected after his side lose in golden point. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

And that is only the final 10 minutes of an absorbing World Cup semi-final that had a bit of everything.

England never had the match won but lost it several times over.

Where they were composed and clinical against Papua New Guinea, they were panicky and scratchy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The control and cohesion that was the hallmark of the first four games disappeared at the first sign of trouble.

Stephen Crichton kicks the winning drop goal. (Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images for RLWC)

England fell behind for the first time in the tournament after Tim Lafai got the better of Salford Red Devils team-mate Kallum Watkins and never truly recovered.

They kicked early without success and continued with the tactic, a sure-fire sign that a team have lost their way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a game that was crying out for an England player to take it by the scruff of the neck, nobody stepped forward.

George Williams came up with some big plays and was the standout player in a timid spine – but there was a distinct lack of control.

John Bateman and Jack Welsby reflect on England's semi-final defeat. (Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com)

Only heart and desire kept England in the match until the 84th minute when Crichton put them out of their misery

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was not supposed to end like this. England were ruthless on their way to the semi-finals and fooled scarred supporters into thinking they had the steely mentality required to end 50 years of hurt.

But when it truly mattered, Shaun Wane's men went the same way as so many England teams of the past.

The nation that introduced rugby league to the rest of the world have lost four semi-finals out of five, the one exception coming five years ago when Wayne Bennett's side beat Tonga before losing to Australia in the decider.

There was talk heading into the game against Samoa that they had benefited from preferential treatment throughout the tournament, a nod to their Saturday afternoon slot and a draw that saw them avoid Australia and New Zealand before the final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Everything appeared to be going England's way in the semi-final, too, from the 50-50 calls to Junior Paulo's yellow card and two Samoa players colliding heads.

But the hosts – playing in front of an enthusiastic home crowd in North London – were timid for too long and paid the price, against a team they had dispatched 60-6 four weeks earlier, no less.

Samoa are a team transformed but they did not have to be better than good to beat a generous England side.

While Samoa becoming the first tier-two nation to reach a decider is undeniably a shot in the arm for the international game, there is a feeling they have already played their final and will be well beaten by Australia.

Advertisement Hide Ad

If there is one saving grace from the defeat in the capital, it is that England have avoided the ignominy of being turned over by their rivals on the biggest stage of all at Old Trafford.

The inquest begins and Wane's selections will be front and centre.

The former Wigan Warriors boss went with players he trusted and ultimately they let him down when it mattered most.

If he wants to continue until the next World Cup in France in 2025, Wane must leave the old guard – or his Wigan bias, as some fans call it – behind.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It is time to look to the future and build a team around the likes of Welsby, Radley and Herbie Farnworth.

Farnworth's two-try burst with the game on the line should not be forgotten, while Welsby and Radley will channel their hurt in the right way.

Dom Young is another player who will only benefit from an eye-opening experience. Looking ahead to the next World Cup, there is the tantalising prospect of the athletic winger being paired with Harry Newman.

Young is one of the tournament's success stories yet has nothing to show for it, which could almost be England's epitaph.

Advertisement Hide Ad