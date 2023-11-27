England offered Samoa hope after Pacific Islanders 'strongly encouraged' to reconsider tour snub

England have been offered fresh hope in their bid for a competitive series in 2024 after Samoa were convinced to rethink their original tour snub.

The 2022 World Cup finalists had been earmarked as England's opponents for the end of next year, only to reject the invitation earlier this month.

After being "strongly encouraged" to reconsider by International Rugby League, Samoa officials have agreed to re-engage with the Rugby Football League over a three-Test autumn series.

IRL Chair Troy Grant has been left encouraged by the new Rugby League Samoa Executive Board's reaction to talks held on Monday.

“I am excited by the new direction and vision of Rugby League Samoa, their improved capability and plans for the growth of rugby league in Samoa," said Grant.

“It is pleasing that they understand how important Samoa is to the international rugby league family and I was very impressed by their positive approach towards helping to build the game in the northern hemisphere.”

The original decision left England short of options as they aim to build momentum after backing up a home World Cup with a first-ever series against Tonga – and the first of any kind since 2018.

The 3-0 whitewash saw Shaun Wane’s side get back on track following last year’s shock semi-final defeat to Samoa.

England whitewashed Tonga in the recent three-Test series. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Their hopes of avenging that golden-point loss appeared to be over when the Samoans declared their intention to stay in the Pacific Championships after participating in this autumn's inaugural tournament.

However, the Pacific Islanders now look poised to perform a U-turn.

Should they agree to tour England, Samoa would rejoin the Pacific Championships in 2025.

England are due to travel to Australia the same year for the first Ashes series since 2003 before returning Down Under for the World Cup at the end of the following season.

Samoa celebrate their World Cup semi-final win over England. (Photo: Will Palmer/SWpix.com.

In addition to the Pacific Championships and a potential series between England and Samoa at the end of next year, European Rugby League is planning a Euros competition to give the northern hemisphere "the most international content in recent memory".