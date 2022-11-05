Shaun Wane's side were merciless in the opening half an hour, defying the wet weather to run in seven tries and leave the Kumuls shellshocked.

St Helens winger Tommy Makinson finished with five to set a new England record for tries in a Test match.

England could already start planning for next week's semi-final at the Emirates Stadium before referee Liam Moore had called time on the first half.

The winners of Sunday's quarter-final between Tonga and Samoa will be tasked with halting the England juggernaut in the capital.

Tom Burgess opened the scoring after five minutes and the hosts did not relent during a remarkable passage of play that lasted almost the entire half.

Makinson helped himself to a hat-trick in no time and fellow winger Dom Young went over for his ninth try of the tournament, while George Williams and Kallum Watkins also got their names on the scoresheet.

England were guilty of taking their foot off the gas after the interval but they still carved out enough opportunities for Makinson to create history.

Man of the match Tommy Makinson after the game. (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP /AFP via Getty Images)

The Saints man added a fourth just before the hour mark and made it five after Jimmy Ngutlik had belatedly got PNG on the board.

Here, The Yorkshire Post rates the England players on show in Wigan.

Sam Tomkins: At his best as Wane's men cut loose in the first half, having a hand in several tries to underline his value to his country. 8

Dom Young: Scored his ninth try of the tournament and demonstrated his strength to create another for Watkins but the man of the moment was overshadowed by Makinson. 7

Kallum Watkins: Enjoyed himself during the early blitz but had some sloppy moments as well. 7

Herbie Farnworth: England's footwork has set them apart so far in this tournament and Farnworth is central to that, while he also showed his defensive qualities with a try-saving tackle on Rodrick Tai before half-time. 8

Tommy Makinson: He was in the shadows in the group stage but he proved his undoubted quality with five finishes and plenty of good work in between. 9

Jack Welsby: Had to play second fiddle to Williams and his frustration showed at times. His time will come again in the last four. 7

George Williams: Had the ball on a string in the first half as the chief orchestrator to continue his fine form at the tournament. 9

Tom Burgess: Unstoppable in his first stint and one of the best front-rowers in the world on the evidence of the World Cup. 9

Michael McIlorum: Good distribution and did everything that Wane asks of him. 7

Chris Hill: Every bit as impressive as Burgess in the first half, displaying his trademark leg drive to make metres for fun and found his front every time. 9

Elliott Whitehead: A strong presence on the left edge on his return to the side. 8

John Bateman: Laid the groundwork for Williams' try and was a nuisance throughout, a sign that he is finding his best form. 8

Victor Radley: Showed his physicality and some nice subtle touches but it was a day for heroes elsewhere. 7

Substitutes

Morgan Knowles: Put himself about during his time on the field but it was hard to influence a game that was already over as a contest. 7

Matty Lees: England's starting props were a tough act to follow but the St Helens front-rower did a tidy job off the bench. 7

Mike Cooper: Had some errors in his game but made good metres. 7

