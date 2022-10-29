Shaun Wane's side were expected to brush aside the tournament debutants with the minimum of fuss and the final group game largely went to script as they ran in 17 tries.

Greece, who conceded 106 points in their opening two matches, had their moments in the first quarter but by the end of the half they were chasing shadows.

England ran in eight tries before the break, electrifying winger Dom Young enhancing his burgeoning reputation with four of them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ryan Hall, Tom Burgess and Andy Ackers helped themselves to doubles and Matty Lees, George Williams, Tommy Makinson, Marc Sneyd, Joe Batchelor, Kai Pearce-Paul and Mike McMeeken all got in the act as the hosts delivered an emphatic response to Siteni Taukamo's early try.

Here, The Yorkshire Post rates the England players in action in Sheffield.

Tommy Makinson: A quiet outing on his return to the side before giving Jack Welsby a chance at full-back after 55 minutes. 6

Dom Young: Showcased his world-class finishing ability once again to move out in front at the top of the World Cup tryscoring chart with eight. 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

England celebrate Marc Sneyd's try. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images for RLWC)

Kai Pearce-Paul: Poor read for Greece's try but the talented edge player had plenty of opportunities to show his ability with ball in hand against a tired Greece side. 7

Jack Welsby: Had a hand in several tries but was not a central figure in a game dominated by the halves and hooker. 6

Ryan Hall: A shaky start but recovered to make it 39 tries in 40 games for his country, including an impressive finish from Sneyd's kick. 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marc Sneyd: Ran the show from start to finish against limited opposition to leave Wane with a bit of a dilemma going into next week's quarter-final. 8

Tom Burgess celebrates his try. (Photo: PA)

George Williams: Another influential performance from the half-back, who is going to be a key man in the knockout stages. 8

Mike Cooper: Made good metres during his time on the field, which is all you can ask for from a prop regardless of the opposition. 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Andy Ackers: A superb performance from the hooker as he gave Wane food for thought, combining tireless defensive work with sparkling play around the ruck. 8

Matty Lees: Another middle who had no issues making ground against a part-time pack. 6

Dom Young scores his third try. (Picture: Mike Egerton)

Joe Batchelor: Quiet in the main but came to life in the closing stages with Greece running on fumes. 6

Advertisement Hide Ad

John Bateman: Heavily involved early on and strong and steady in the main before getting the final half an hour off. 7

Victor Radley: Something of a guest appearance for the Sydney Roosters star in his dad's home city, almost playing within himself before being withdrawn after half an hour. 6

Substitutes

Morgan Knowles: Looked like a man on a mission after finding himself in Radley's shadow to date, showcasing his physicality with some bruising hits. 7

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mike McMeeken: Introduced with the game long since over as a contest and will not enjoy an easier cameo. 6

Tom Burgess: Set the tone for a big performance with a huge first carry and the mismatch with his opposite numbers was almost cruel. 8