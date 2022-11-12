Hill, who turned 35 last week, has rolled back the years on his return to the international stage, forming a formidable partnership with fellow front-rower Tom Burgess to set the tone for Shaun Wane's team.

In the process, he has become England's all-time leading World Cup appearance maker with 15 and will have a chance to equal Cameron Smith’s overall record of 17 should the hosts reach next week’s final.

Hill's decision to end his 10-year association with Warrington Wolves for a new challenge at the John Smith's Stadium in the twilight of his career has been emphatically vindicated.

"It's all down to that move to Huddersfield," he told The Yorkshire Post ahead of Saturday’s semi-final against Samoa.

"I had the break midyear with my calf injury which hindered Huddersfield but helped me; I'm not coming off 30-odd games like I usually do.

"It's all down to Watto (Ian Watson) and people like that at Huddersfield. It was something I needed to do and has given me a new lease of life.

"I've loved it at Huddersfield this year and now I'm ready to hopefully win a World Cup."

Chris Hill has taken the World Cup by storm. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Hill's international days appeared to be numbered after missing out on selection for each of Wane's first three games in charge.

But the veteran forward never gave up hope of ending his three-year international hiatus.

"I said when I came into the camp that I knew I could still play at this level," added Hill.

"I'm the biggest critic of myself. If I wasn't at this level, I wouldn't have put my hand up.

Chris Hill, centre, was at his destructive best against Papua New Guinea. (Photo: Tim Goode/PA Wire)

"I'm loving it. It doesn't matter how old you are, playing for England is the biggest honour of your career. To play in a third World Cup with this squad and the camaraderie we have, there's no better feeling.

"You know you can't get these times back and you're a long time retired so you've got to soak it all in.

"We're doing well as a team and want to carry that form on."

England coasted through the group stage before finding another level to brush aside Papua New Guinea courtesy of what Hill described as "the best 30 minutes I've ever seen a team play that I've been involved in".

Chris Hill, right, tries to get to grips with Junior Paulo. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

Wane’s men are preparing for their toughest challenge yet against a Samoa outfit that have improved immeasurably since their 60-6 hammering on the opening day.

The Pacific Islanders received a boost in the build-up after overturning a ban dished out to captain Junior Paulo, a prop Hill rates highly.

"Whether you're 21 like Jack Welsby or 35 like me, you want to play against the best to test yourself and see where you're at," said Hill.

"He's one of the best props in the NRL and is the driving force in the Parramatta pack. He would have been a big loss for them but now he's back we've got to deal with that. We're more than ready for the challenge."

Hill was part of the team that reached the final in Australia in 2017. He is desperate to repeat that achievement on home soil to give the sport a shot in the arm.

"It would mean a lot not only to me, my friends and family but to the game in England as well," said Hill.

"Like it did with the Lionesses, you can get a massive boost for future generations. You'd see more money come into the game and it'd grow commercial-wise.