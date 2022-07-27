England reveal new kit and details for World Cup warm-up match against Fiji

The game will take place on Friday, October 7, eight days before England kick off the World Cup against Samoa in Newcastle.

The fixture had originally been scheduled for Rochdale last autumn to celebrate the 150th anniversary of the Hornets club and their links to Fiji but, following the postponement of the World Cup in 2021, the Crown Oil Arena is no longer available.

Fiji, who have been semi-finalists in each of the last three World Cups, are expected to be led by former St Helens Grand Final winner Kevin Naiqama, who is joining Huddersfield for 2023.

England's World Cup kit. (Picture: England Rugby League)

England head coach Shaun Wane said: “I said last year before the World Cup was postponed that Fiji were ideal opposition for us to get ready for the Samoa game so I’m pleased we’ve been able to rearrange the game for this year.

“They’re a very talented team who will give us a real challenge, which will be good for the players and for us as coaches – and as a rugby league fan it’s a game I’d be looking forward to, so I hope our supporters come out and get behind us ahead of the World Cup.”

The Fiji game will witness a new England kit, launched on Wednesday and designed in partnership with official kit provider OXEN which, in a departure from the familiar all-white outfits, incorporates a striking chevron design with the ‘We are Ready’ motif.