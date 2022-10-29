England star Dom Young responds to Martin Offiah comments as he discusses World Cup exploits

In the wake of Young's double against France, Offiah – widely regarded as one of the greatest wingers the country has ever produced – declared that the 21-year-old was on his way to becoming an icon, saying he would be an "instant celebrity" if he helped England win the tournament next month.

The Huddersfield Giants academy product hit new heights in the 94-4 rout of Greece on Saturday, scoring four first-half tries to take his World Cup tally to eight in only three games.

Young has taken the tournament by storm on the back of a strong season in the NRL with Newcastle Knights but there is little chance of the Yorkshireman falling in love with himself.

"I don't know about that," he said as he responded to Offiah's comments. "I'm pretty humble and will keep my head down.

"I wouldn't say anything like that but to have someone like that saying that does mean a lot."

Young is now out on his own as the tournament's top tryscorer, setting up the opportunity to write his name into rugby league folklore in the knockout stages.

The youngster was always confident he would make the grade at international level.

Dominic Young stole the show again at Bramall Lane. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images for RLWC)

"I've always backed my abilities and thought if I got the chance, I was going to take it," said Young, who made his debut against Fiji earlier this month.

"I just really wanted to prove myself and get that opportunity. I knew playing with all these great players would make me stand out a lot more as well.

"Every time I play I try to set a goal to score tries. If I can finish on top, it would be pretty special."

After games in Salford, Newcastle and Bolton since returning to England, Young got the opportunity to play in his home county on Saturday.

Dominic Young of England goes over to score his first try. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

He savoured every moment of his Bramall Lane experience.

"It feels really good, and even better to get a game in Yorkshire as well," added Young.

"It's special playing in front of my friends and family. I don't get the opportunity to do that too much over there.

"It's been great to be back and I've enjoyed it."

England's reward for topping Group A is a quarter-final in Wigan next Saturday against the Group D runners-up, with Papua New Guinea their likely opponents.

One of Shaun Wane's biggest headaches is selecting two wingers from Young, Ryan Hall and Tommy Makinson.

"I've tried leaving it all out on the pitch in each game and hopefully I've done enough to stay in the team," said Young.

"It's just about building the momentum now. We've played well in every group game and have to take that to the knockout games.

"If we keep doing that and building on what we've been doing, we can get to that final.

"It is going to be a big step up. If it is PNG that we play, they're a great team and will come out firing."

Young took a heavy blow to the ribs during Saturday's game but he confirmed there was no lasting damage.