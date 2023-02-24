England star Herbie Farnworth to swap NRL clubs as long-term admirers get their man

England centre Herbie Farnworth will swap Brisbane Broncos for the Dolphins in 2024 after agreeing a three-year deal with the NRL newcomers.

The 23-year-old, who left the tiny Lancashire village of Blacko to chase his NRL dream at 17, starred for England in last year's World Cup, the highlight a double in the semi-final loss to Samoa.

Farnworth has made 53 appearances for the Broncos since breaking through in 2019, scoring 19 tries.

The Dolphins are excited about the signing of one of the hottest prospects in the game, even if they have to wait another year.

Chief executive Terry Reader said: "There is no doubt that Herbie has been on our radar right from the very moment we started recruiting for this club at the end of 2021.

“We made a big play to get him for 2023 and just missed out, so to now secure him on a long-term deal is a huge win for our club.

“Herbie showed what a great player he can be in the NRL for the Broncos last year before injury hampered him.

“To see him bounce back from that biceps injury at the end of last year and demonstrate what a world-class performer he is was amazing.

Herbie Farnworth was a standout performer for England at the World Cup. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)