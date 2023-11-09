England suffer major blow as World Cup foes Samoa reject series invitation

The Rugby Football League says it is exploring all options after Samoa rejected an invitation to play a three-match series in England next autumn.

Samoa, who beat Shaun Wane's side in last year's World Cup semi-finals, plan to play in the Pacific Championships following their participation in the inaugural tournament this autumn.

The decision is a major blow to England's hopes of building momentum after backing up a home World Cup with a first-ever series against Tonga – and the first of any kind since 2018.

England are due to tour Australia in 2025, while New Zealand and the Kangaroos have both agreed to visit these shores in consecutive years after the 2026 World Cup.

RFL chair and IRL board member Simon Johnson said: “Samoa’s decision is especially disappointing, coming just days after the conclusion of Tonga’s history-making visit to these shores this autumn, but we can’t afford to dwell on it. They have made their decision.

“We now owe it to Shaun Wane and the players and to England supporters to deliver meaningful international rugby league in 2024. We are working with RL Commercial and the IRL to make that happen.

“We’ll make further announcements as soon as there are any positive developments.”

England were comfortable winners over Tonga, claiming a whitewash thanks to victories in St Helens, Huddersfield and Leeds.

England celebrate their series win over Tonga. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

Wane spoke throughout the series about facing Samoa in 2024 but now faces a scramble to find a nation that can take their place.

Australia, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Fiji and the Cook Islands all competed alongside Samoa in the Pacific Championships, a competition that is split into two groups.

Samoa lost both of their group games against Australia and New Zealand in the Pacific Cup, which was won by the Kiwis, while PNG beat Fiji in the final of the Pacific Bowl.

With Tonga set to participate in the Pacific Championships for the first time next year, England's options are limited.