England wheelchair star Nathan Collins chasing crowning glory of game-changing World Cup

Win or lose at Manchester Central tonight, England's wheelchair stars have captured the nation's imagination at the Rugby League World Cup.

The brutal blows, silky skills and astonishing athleticism have left a new audience captivated and in awe.

The best is yet to come as the tournament's two outstanding teams prepare to meet in the decider.

For Nathan Collins and his England team-mates, home World Cup glory is the ultimate.

"I'm getting goosebumps just thinking about it," Collins told The Yorkshire Post.

"To get the chance to do it in front of family and friends, this might not happen again.

"This is the pinnacle of the sport. In front of family and friends and millions of people on live TV, you couldn't ask for anything better than to be able to lift that trophy.

"You see everybody's comments on social media and that's really good to see. It's been amazing to have it broadcast to so many people."

England's Nathan Collins (left), Tom Halliwell (centre) and Seba Bechara (right) celebrate with fans after beating Australia. (Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com)

After years in the background, wheelchair rugby league finally has the platform its incredible athletes deserve.

It offers both disabled and non-disabled players of all ages the chance to compete with and against each other, making it the most inclusive variant of the sport.

Collins' journey began in 2010 thanks to a chance meeting as a young scout.

"I used to go to cubs and they did a roadshow," said Collins, who was born with dwarfism.

Leeds Rhinos' Nathan Collins is one of England's star players. (Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com)

"One of the people said I was quite good in the chair and with the basketball so he asked me if I wanted to have a go at their club. I thought 'I might as well'.

"I started playing basketball and then transitioned to rugby within half a year."

Collins has not looked back since, starring as a 16-year-old at the 2017 World Cup to secure a place in the Team of the Tournament.

After falling agonisingly short against the defending champions in their own backyard in the last final, England are in a better place to prise the trophy from France's grasp.

Nathan Collins, centre, in action during Rhinos' Challenge Cup semi-final win over Halifax this season. (Picture by Will Palmer/SWpix.com)

"I was thrown in at the deep end at the last World Cup," said Collins.

"I got called into the squad two weeks late so I wasn't really sure what was going to happen when I got out there.

"I had a really good first game against the French when I scored a hat-trick in 15 minutes. That led me on to playing a bit more in that tournament.

"We're all better prepared going into this final. We've got a better coaching team around us and everybody is chipping in to help us out. Being part of the EPU (England Performance Unit) like the men and the women, we've had the same access to top-quality facilities. That's been amazing."

One and two in the world, the rivals were destined to meet in the final from the outset.

France outscored England in the group stage but the hosts produced the most impressive performance of the semi-finals to dispatch Wales.

England do not have to look far for inspiration after beating the French 62-48 in June.

The teams are familiar foes but Collins believes he is capable of bringing an element of surprise.

"France have had a really good tournament but so have we and I don't see why we can't beat them," said the Leeds Rhinos star.

"They've got some really good players and Golden Boot nominees but I reckon we can beat them.

"You have to put your best performance in against the French. They're ranked number one in the world so you have to play your best to beat them.

"This is my seventh game against the French so I've got experience playing against them. I think I've got a good enough kicking game to disrupt the French and the way they play. Hopefully that will work on Friday."

When Collins looks around the changing room at Manchester Central, he will see a team packed with big-game experience.

Collins won the treble alongside James Simpson and Tom Halliwell at Leeds in 2021, while Jack Brown, Rob Hawkins and Wayne Boardman helped Halifax Panthers beat the Rhinos to the Super League title this year.

Seb Bechara, who helped the Panthers to Grand Final glory on dual registration from Catalans Dragons, has been the standout performer in the tournament.

Collins is convinced England have the tools to get the job done.

"We've got Seb who's just won the Golden Boot and Jack who was also up for it," said Collins, who scored five tries in last month's Grand Final.

"We had Joe Coyd who was in the Team of the Tournament. Tom, our captain, leads from the front with his aggression and always pushes us to go harder.