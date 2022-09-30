England World Cup squad named as Huddersfield Giants prop Chris Hill handed shock recall

The 34-year-old, who played in the 2013 and 2017 tournaments, has been named in Wane's 24-man squad on the back of a strong first season at Huddersfield, ending a three-year international hiatus.

Hill's campaign was interrupted by a calf injury sustained in the Challenge Cup final but he did enough in his 18 outings to convince Wane that he is worth a place in his squad.

Hull KR winger Ryan Hall is also preparing for a third World Cup following a successful return to the international stage against the Combined Nations All Stars in June.

Chris Hill has been handed a World Cup recall. (Picture: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

The 34-year-old has scored 31 tries in 47 games for the Robins since his return to Super League last year while catching Wane's eye with his efforts out of backfield.

Prop Mikolaj Oledzki is Leeds Rhinos' sole representative with Kruise Leeming, Zak Hardaker and Ash Handley all overlooked.

Oledzki was an ever-present for the Rhinos this season and made more metres and tackles than any other front-rower in the competition.

Wigan Warriors youngster Kai Pearce-Paul and Salford Red Devils duo Marc Sneyd and Andy Ackers are among the uncapped players in Wane's squad.

Ryan Hall has been rewarded for his strong Hull KR form. (Picture: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

Brisbane Broncos centre Herbie Farnworth and Newcastle Knights winger Dom Young – a product of the Huddersfield academy – have both been included.

The squad features five members of the St Helens team that claimed a fourth straight Super League title: Tommy Makinson, Jack Welsby, Morgan Knowles, Matty Lees and Joe Batchelor.

Jonny Lomax and Mark Percival have both been ruled out through injury, along with Saints team-mate Alex Walmsley, Wigan second-rower Liam Farrell and Leeds centre Harry Newman.

Wane is able to call on England's NRL contingent for the first time since his appointment in 2020, with Elliott Whitehead, Luke Thompson and Tom Burgess joined in the squad by Sydney Roosters loose forward Victor Radley.

Mikolaj Oledzki has been a regular under Shaun Wane. (Picture: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

“After so many conversations with the players over the last two years, it’s exciting for all of us to be getting ready to go into camp for a home World Cup," said Wane.

“The mood of the players and staff is fantastic. The opening match against Samoa in Newcastle is going to be a massive occasion and I know English rugby league fans and the sporting public will get behind us.”

After kicking off the tournament against Samoa on October 15, England face France and Greece in their other Group A fixtures.