Esan Marsters signs Salford Red Devils contract in further blow for struggling Huddersfield Giants

Esan Marsters is on his way out of Huddersfield Giants after signing a three-year deal with Salford Red Devils from 2025.

The 27-year-old centre endured a difficult first season in Super League but has been among Huddersfield's leading performers this year, scoring four tries and providing five assists in 11 Super League games.

Marsters' decision to leave once his contract expires is a further blow for the Giants, with captain Luke Yates set to join Warrington Wolves at the end of the season.

Ian Watson's side are four points adrift of the top six following Friday’s 16-10 defeat against Leigh Leopards at the John Smith's Stadium.