Huddersfield Giants boss Ian Watson has described the signing of Adam Swift as "essential" after landing the Hull FC speedster on a three-year deal.

The St Helens academy product spent four years with Hull and is fresh from his most productive season, scoring 22 tries in 26 games in 2023.

Swift adds much-needed pace to Huddersfield's backline as the Giants begin life without club legend Jermaine McGillvary.

Watson believes the 30-year-old has the all-round qualities to be a big hit at the John Smith's Stadium.

"He is a player who is 100 per cent committed and always gives his all for the team," said Watson.

"He's a player that people want to play with because of the hard work that he does.

"I think he will be an essential signing for us. One thing that you can't teach that Adam has is absolute pace. Obviously it's an area that we have identified that we need more of and Adam is very well known for that quality.

"His edge defence is very good, his scramble defence is excellent and obviously attacking-wise his tryscoring record speaks for itself, so with everything that he can offer we cannot wait to have him involved in the squad."

Adam Swift has swapped Hull for Huddersfield. (Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com)

Swift is the club's second confirmed signing for 2024 following the addition of Australian forward Jack Murchie.

The winger is ready to lead Huddersfield’s fight for honours next season after a disappointing ninth-placed finish for Watson's side this year.

"I'm buzzing to sign for the Giants," said Swift, who has 120 Super League tries to his name.

"It's a great club and I cannot wait to get started here. I hope I can replicate the great personal season I had in 2023.

Adam Swift touches down at Magic Weekend. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

"After speaking with Watto, my mind was made up. The attention to detail and how welcome he made me feel at the club, I'm looking forward to joining the group.