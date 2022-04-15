Ethan Ryan praised after Hull derby win as Tony Smith reveals injury concerns

Ethan Ryan, left, and Jordan Abdull enjoy the celebrations. (Picture: SWPix.com)

The speedster has had to be patient in the early months of the campaign after undergoing his latest wrist operation during the off-season.

Those issues had limited Ryan to one Super League appearance since last May but he made up for lost time at Craven Park on Good Friday.

The 25-year-old was quick to shut down Hull attacks coming in off the right wing and came up with the game-breaking play when he broke clear from deep to lay on a second try for Lachlan Coote.

Lachlan Coote adds the finishing touches to Ethan Ryan's break. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Rovers went on to close out a 16-4 victory on a memorable afternoon for Ryan after a year of frustration.

"Ethan Ryan came up with some terrific reads," said Smith.

"Wing is a really difficult position to play and to come up with the right result every time is tough, but he did it more often than not today.

"Well done to him. He really took his chance and I'm really pleased for him.

Hull KR celebrate Ryan Hall's opening try. (Picture: SWPix.com)

"He was fully rewarded for his efforts and determination to get back in the team. He supported it with a fantastic performance."

The result took KR's winning streak to four games in all competitions after a slow start to the season.

Smith put the latest win down to his side's industry.

"Everybody is really happy and they're excited," said the Rovers head coach. "They put in great efforts and got their just rewards.

"We were a bit disappointed at half-time about how we performed in the first half in terms of our attack in particular and how we finished sets.

"But there's a great work ethic within the crew and I thought our defence was good throughout aside from the play in the first half where we dropped off."

It has been a good month so far for the Robins but they remain concerned about prop Tom Garratt as he continues to struggle with concussion symptoms.

"It's not been straightforward with his head knock," added Smith, who revealed that Frankie Halton will miss Monday's trip to Toulouse with an ankle issue picked up in the derby.

"He'll probably be another couple of weeks at least, I'd suggest. He's had some symptoms since (passing his HIA after the game against Warrington Wolves).

"Sometimes you can pass a test and still have concussion signs afterwards. It's not an exact science that brain of ours. It's a little concerning."

The result continued a worrying period for Hull on the back of a Super League defeat to Wigan Warriors and last week's Challenge Cup exit at the hands of Huddersfield Giants.

The Black and Whites will aim to get back on track against Warrington Wolves on Easter Monday.

Hull head coach Brett Hodgson said: "Obviously we want to continue winning.

"We've played two big teams in the last two weeks and maybe there was an emotional lull at the start of the week that we need to take a look at.

"It's difficult to be up for a large period of time but we need to be.

"It's not going to be easy against Warrington. They had a win yesterday so they're going to come a little bit more confident.