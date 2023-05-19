Ethan Ryan scores hat-trick as Hull KR ease past Batley Bulldogs

Ethan Ryan scored a hat-trick of tries as Hull KR reached the quarter-finals of the Betfred Challenge Cup with a comfortable 50-0 victory over Batley at Craven Park.

Rovers dominated the first half against their Championship opposition who rarely threatened the home line as Kane Linnett, Ryan and captain Shaun Kenny-Dowall all scored try doubles.

Further tries after the break from Mikey Lewis, Sam Luckley and Ryan's third wrapped up a regulation victory for the Super League side.

Craig Lingard's side gave plenty of effort but never got into the contest as the difference in class told in all areas of the pitch.

Treble trouble: Hull Kingstone Rovers' Ethan Ryan scored a hat-trick of tries as the Super League side eased past Batley. (Picture: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

Rovers were quickly on the scoreboard as Kenny-Dowall beat the visitors to a Lewis kick and passed inside for Linnett to cross, with Lewis adding the conversion for a 6-0 lead with two minutes on the clock.

Rovers grabbed their second try soon after as Ryan cut a path through the Batley defence and a Lewis conversion doubled the advantage.

A typically strong run from Ryan Hall and good work by Lewis saw Rovers claim try number three after 12 minutes, this time Linnett scoring his second from close range off Jez Litten's pass.

The fourth came from Hall's offload which set up a second try for Ryan with a quarter of the game gone.

Kenny-Dowall went over for the next as he caught a Lewis chip kick before twisting over the line, with Lewis adding his third conversion.

Lewis set up the next as his run past two defenders sent Kenny-Dowall over for an easy second try, Lewis kicking goal number four for a 32-0 half-time lead for the home side.

The second half was five minutes old when Lewis went over for try number seven, which he converted, following a break by Jimmy Keinhorst who had replaced Hall.

Rovers coach Willie Peters also took the opportunity to rest Linnett, Lewis and Elliott Minchella later in the half as Rovers looked in control although they did not add another try for 12 minutes.

The score owed a lot to Litten's flat pass to Luckley who powered his way through the Batley defence to touch down, Sam Wood converting after taking over kicking duties.

The half-century of points came up as Wood converted Ryan's third try after the full-back had juggled the ball when a flat pass deflected into his path with eight minutes remaining to complete the scoring.

​​Hull K R: Ryan, Wood, Opacic, Kenny-Dowall, R. Hall, Lewis, Laulu-Togagae, Kennedy, Litten, Hadley, Batchelor, Linnett, Minchella. Substitutes: Storton, Keinhorst, Luckley, Aydin.

Batley: McGowan, Johnson, Hodson, Buchanan, Campbell, White, Woods, Gledhill, Kaye, Lillycrop, Manning, Walshaw, Reilly. Substitutes: Meadows, Flynn, Ward, Blake.