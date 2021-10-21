TRANSFER DEALINGS: Super League clubs are busy getting their squads together for 2022. Picture: Getty Images.

Every signing made by Super League clubs ahead of the 2022 campaign - who have Castleford Tigers, Huddersfield Giants, Hull KR, Hull FC, Leeds Rhinos and Wakefield Trinity recruited so far?

With pre-season fast approaching next month, Super League clubs have been busy getting their squads together for the 2022 campaign.

By Ben McKenna
Thursday, 21st October 2021, 11:31 am
Some sides have been busier than others as new coaches get to grips with their new surroundings while other clubs are overhauling their squads in a bid to me more successful in 2022.

The likes of Castleford Tigers and Hull KR have a number of new arrivals confirmed for next season while things have been much quieter at the likes of Hull FC and beaten Super League Grand Finalists Catalans Dragons.

Every club's new arrivals are listed below, with more plenty more deals likely to go through before next year's campaign gets underway.

1. Castleford Tigers

Castleford Tigers - Kenny Edwards, Bureta Faraimo, Mahe Fonua, George Lawler, Jake Mamo, Callum McLelland, Alex Sutcliffe and Joe Westerman.

2. Catalans Dragons

Catalans Dragons - The French club have not confirmed any new arrivals for 2022.

3. Huddersfield Giants

Huddersfield Giants - Theo Fages, Chris Hill, Danny Levi, Tui Lolohea and Nathan Mason

4. Hull FC

Hull FC - Darnell McIntosh and Joe Lovodua

