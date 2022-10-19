Ex-Bradford Bulls prop Stuart Fielden lands shock head coach role at East Yorkshire club

The 43-year-old, who established himself as one of the leading front-rowers in the game during his time with Bradford, is working as a behavioural and pastoral intervention officer at a secondary school in Hull.

Fielden will lead Beverley into the 2023 season in a major coup for the National Conference League side.

The club tweeted: "We are very pleased to announce our new Head Coach for the 2023 season, Bradford, Wigan & Great Britain legend Stuart Fielden will be taking the reins of the first team.

"This is a massive boost for the club ahead of our rebuilding process.”

Fielden has been tasked with leading Beverley back to Division Two following relegation in the 2022 season.

He won three Super League titles, two Challenge Cups and the World Club Challenge on three occasions with Bradford before enjoying spells at Wigan Warriors and Huddersfield Giants.

Fielden, who joined Wigan for a world-record transfer fee, also earned 34 international caps and was named in the Super League Dream Team three times.

